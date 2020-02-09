Development Trends: Container-as-a-Service Market By Key Vendors -Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Google, International Business Machine

The study of the “Container-as-a-Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

Containers-as-a-service (CaaS) is a developing service that offers container-based virtualization that providers offer to clients to manage and deploy containers, applications, and clusters. Containers-as-a-service is a container orchestration platform that is planned to handle operations such as cluster management and container deployment. Some examples of containers-as-a-service platforms include Docker Swarm, Google Kubernetes, Apache Mesos, Rackspace Carina, and OpenStack’s nova-docker. Currently, it is becoming the newest trend in data center virtualization. Initially, most software applications ran on different operating systems (OSs); however, but recently the new feature of containers-as-a-service allows all components to run on a single OS. Containers-as-a-service is a cloud provider’s container support service. It is placed between infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). The container provides micro services and isolation of application and their configuration from the underlying OS. Some of the major software companies, such as Google, Amazon, and IBM, are already operating in the market and are financing technology development.

Container-as-a-service solutions help organizations maximize productivity and manage business risks. These are key factors that are expected to drive the global container-as-a-service market during the forecast period. The solution encompass three different levels of security that include structure, container, and access layers. Containers-as-a-service has role-based access control, secure image registry, LDAP/AD integration, and a dedicated security gateway. It can run multiple- languages, frameworks, and databases all on the container. Rise in utilization of micro services is a key driver of the market. The upsurge of DevOps technology has revolutionized enterprise applications. However, certain factors, such as shortage of tools that are required to cope and monitor the container and convenience issues between severs, are anticipated to hinders the container-as-a-service market.

The global container-as-a-service market can be segmented based on service type, deployment model, enterprise size, industry, and region. In terms of service type, the container-as-a-service market can be segregated into security, monitoring and analytics, storage and networking, training and consulting, and support and maintenance. The security segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. In terms of deployment, the container-as-a-service market can be categorized into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The public cloud segment is anticipated to dominate the container-as-a-service market during the forecast period, as it offers comparatively cost-effective services than the other deployment models. Based on enterprise size, the container-as-a-service market can be classified into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In terms of industry, the market can be divided into banking financial services and insurance, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, and entertainment. The IT and telecommunications segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the market during the forecast period due to the growing demand from IT developers to develop secure containerized applications.

In terms of region, the global container-as-a-service market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in demand for private cloud services, managed data centers, and advanced technology available in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for container-as-a-service during the forecast period due to increasing usage of micro services and shift of focus from DevOps to server less architecture.

The global container-as-a-service market is categorized by the existence of several key players. Players operating in the global container-as-a-service market compete with others in terms of price and quality. Players operating in the global market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Google, International Business Machine, and Microsoft Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

