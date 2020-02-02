DEVELOPMENT TO OPERATIONS (DEVOPS) 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Development to Operations (DevOps) Market 2019
Description:
Development to operation is a kind of promoting cooperation, integration, automation and communications software development and IT operations.
Development to Operations help automate software development, testing, and operations processes in order to enhance quality, reduce delivery time, and improve customer experience.
In 2018, the global Development to Operations (DevOps) market size was 2770 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Development to Operations (DevOps) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Development to Operations (DevOps) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CA Technologies
IBM Corporation
EMC Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Docker, Inc.
Clarizen，Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
IT
BFSI
Retail
Telecom
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Development to Operations (DevOps) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Development to Operations (DevOps) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 IT
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Telecom
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Development to Operations (DevOps) Market Size
2.2 Development to Operations (DevOps) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Development to Operations (DevOps) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Development to Operations (DevOps) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 CA Technologies
12.1.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Development to Operations (DevOps) Introduction
12.1.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Development to Operations (DevOps) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.2 IBM Corporation
12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Development to Operations (DevOps) Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Development to Operations (DevOps) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.3 EMC Corporation
12.3.1 EMC Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Development to Operations (DevOps) Introduction
12.3.4 EMC Corporation Revenue in Development to Operations (DevOps) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 EMC Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.4.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Development to Operations (DevOps) Introduction
12.4.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Development to Operations (DevOps) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Docker, Inc.
12.5.1 Docker, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Development to Operations (DevOps) Introduction
12.5.4 Docker, Inc. Revenue in Development to Operations (DevOps) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Docker, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Clarizen，Inc.
12.6.1 Clarizen，Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Development to Operations (DevOps) Introduction
12.6.4 Clarizen，Inc. Revenue in Development to Operations (DevOps) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Clarizen，Inc. Recent Development
Continued…..
