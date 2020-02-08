Developing Economic Conditions and E-commerce Growth Will Boost the Postal Packaging Market

The global postal packaging industry is transforming itself in an era of globalization, technological transformation, and innovation. The structural drop in physical letter mail volumes across the globe makes significant challenges for the postal packaging industry. Although postal operators around the world remain to rebalance their business portfolios by shrinking their dependency on domestic markets and traditional mail businesses. Letter mail still shows a significant share of revenue for postal packaging. It is expected that the sales in key markets such as the US, China, Japan and France are expected to rise steadily over 2016-2024. Most of the postal packaging operators are participating in environmental sustainability by making environment-friendly mailer packaging products.

Postal Packaging Market – Market Segmentation:

The global postal packaging market can be segmented on the basis of material type, product type, end use, and by region. On the basis of material type, postal packaging market can be segmented into plastics, paper & paperboard, metal, etc. On the basis of product type postal packaging market can be segmented into envelopes, mailing bags, boxes, wrappers, and cartons. Bags can be further categorized into bubble wrap bags, self-seal bags, header bags, slider zips bags. On the basis of the end use postal packaging market can be segmented into residential and institutional or commercial. On the basis of region, postal packaging market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Postal Packaging Market – Market Dynamics:

The growing online sales will be the major driver for the growth of postal packaging market. The other factors which are supporting in healthy expansions for postal packaging are developing economic conditions and e-commerce growth which are boosting expansions in postal packaging. Typically, e-commerce parcels and express capacities have grown by more than 5% per annum over the last three years. On the other side, the advancement of new designs and reductions in paper usage are being driven by increasingly regulation on environment effecting products.

Postal Packaging Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global postal packaging market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global postal packaging market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Asia-centric, parcels & express postal revenue grew by more than 10% in 2015. Moreover, North America is expected to witness a high growth of postal packaging market as it is a most mature market and its average consumer online spend is also high. The demand of the postal packaging market is expected to witness an above average growth in Europe, as well due to the institutional and commercial use.