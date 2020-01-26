DETERMINE OPPORTUNITIES OF GLOBAL PHARMACOVIGILANCE MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2019- 2023

Global Pharmacovigilance Market – Analysis of Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 – 2023)

Global Pharmacovigilance Market Summary:

According to the Global Pharmacovigilance Market (2019) Report, size of market is expected to grow over time in terms of Supply, Demand, Revenue etc.

Pharmacovigilance Market Overview:

According to WHO, pharmacovigilance is the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding, and prevention of adverse effects or any other drug-related problems. The focus of pharmacovigilance is on ADR (adverse drug reactions) and drug toxicity. Increasing number of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) imposes a significant burden on the healthcare system by extending patient morbidity under chronic condition. The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Global Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

ACCENTURE, CLINQUEST GROUP B.V., COGNIZANT, LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS, IBM CORPORATION, ARISGLOBAL, ICON PLC, CAPGEMINI, ITCLINICAL, IMEDGLOBAL, FORESIGHT GROUP INTERNATIONAL AG, TAKE SOLUTIONS LTD., PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, BIOCLINICA, WIPRO LTD., UNITED BIOSOURCE CORPORATION

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Available Customization of the Report:

Points Covered in TOC of Global Pharmacovigilance Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porters Five Forces

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threats of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (Droc)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Drug Consumption and Drug Development Rates

6.1.2 Growing Incidence Rates of ADR and Drug Toxicity

6.1.3 Increasing Trend of Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance Services

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 High Risk Associated with Data Security

6.2.2 Lack of Skilled Labor

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Clinical Trial Phase

7.1.1 Preclinical

7.1.2 Phase I

7.1.3 Phase II

7.1.4 Phase III

7.1.5 Phase IV

7.2 By Service Provider

7.2.1 In-house

7.2.2 Contract Outsourcing

7.3 By Type

7.3.1 Spontaneous Reporting

7.3.2 Intensified ADR Reporting

7.3.3 Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

7.3.4 Cohort Event Monitoring

7.3.5 EHR Mining

7.4 By End-User

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.2 Research Organizations

7.4.3 Industrial

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States

7.5.1.2 Canada

7.5.1.3 Mexico

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 France

7.5.2.2 United Kingdom

7.5.2.3 Germany

7.5.2.4 Italy

7.5.2.5 Spain

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 India

7.5.3.2 China

7.5.3.3 Japan

7.5.3.4 Australia

7.5.3.5 South Korea

7.5.3.6 Rest of APAC

7.5.4 Middle East & Africa

7.5.4.1 GCC

7.5.4.2 South Africa

7.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.5.5 South America

7.5.5.1 Brazil

7.5.5.2 Argentina

7.5.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers and Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Accenture

9.2 Clinquest Group B.V.

9.3 Cognizant

9.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

9.5 IBM Corporation

9.6 ArisGlobal

9.7 ICON Plc

9.8 Capgemini

9.9 ITClinical

9.10 iMEDGlobal

9.11 Foresight Group International AG

9.12 TAKE Solutions Ltd.

9.13 PAREXEL International Corporation

9.14 BioClinica

9.15 Wipro Ltd.

9.16 United BioSource Corporation

10. Future of the Market

Pharmacovigilance report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel.

