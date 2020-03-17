Detergent Alcohol Industry 2019 Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Detergent Alcohol Market Overview:

Detergent Alcohol are fatty alcohol whose carbon chain lie in the range of C12-C18. Manufacturing process for detergent alcohol are either natural or synthetic. Synthetic detergent alcohol are produced from petrochemical derivatives whereas natural occurred from fats, oils, and waxes of plant and animals. They find extensive application in pharmaceutical, personal care, plasticizer, domestic & industrial cleaning, wastewater treatment chemicals, and others.

Competitive Dashboard:

SABIC

Kao Corporation

SASOL

Musim Mas Holdings

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Emery Oleochemicals

Royal Dutch Shell plc

BASF SE

Procter & Gamble

Wilmar International Ltd

Some of the key market factors that positively influence the detergent alcohol market growth are, rising demand from household cleaning industry, increasing production of detergent alcohol based detergent, and growing urbanization. Rapid industrialization combined with increasing disposable income in developed and developing countries are expected to drive the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Furthermore, increasing investment in commercial as well as residential sector is set to propel the growth of detergent alcohol market. Robust investment in the ongoing R&D projects by the key market players operating and strong recognition within the end use industries is predicted to positively influence detergent alcohol demand. However, fluctuation in crude oil prices might hinder the market growth in near future.

Detergent Alcohol Market Segmentation:

Global Detergent alcohol is segmented on the basis of source, application, and end use industry. On the basis of source, the market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. Synthetic segment capture the major market share due to wide utilization of petroleum derive products. On the basis of application, detergent alcohol market is categorized into domestic & industrial cleaning, personal care, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment chemicals, plasticizer, and others. Other segment includes lube oil additives and oil field chemicals.

Among these, domestic & industrial cleaning sector dominated the global market share in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance in the near future. The drivers for the segment growth is expansion of laundry and hospitality business across the globe. Furthermore, rising concerns for sanitation and hygiene to promote public health and increasing per capita expenditure on domestic cleaning agents is estimated to fuel the demand for detergent alcohol in domestic and industrial cleaning segment. Personal segment is estimated to witness highest growth rate on account of wide utilization of personal care products such as shampoos, soaps, and shower gels. Moreover, use of biodegradable and organic content is predicted to be the main driving force for the use of detergent alcohol in personal care products.

Detergent Alcohol Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for detergent alcohol followed by Europe and North America on account of increasing demand from numerous application such as wastewater treatment chemicals and domestic & industrial cleaning among others. Emerging countries such as China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Malaysia are the fastest growing market for detergent alcohol, and is estimated to grow with the same pace in the near future.

In Asia Pacific, some of the driving factors for market growth are rising economic growth rate, competitive manufacturing costs, and inexpensive availability of raw material.

Europe detergent alcohol market is expected to witness a tremendous growth due to continuous growth of personal care and pharmaceutical industry. North America is estimated to witness a substantial growth during the assessment period due to rising demand for plasticizer in construction sector. The Middle East & African countries is estimated to witness strong market growth on account of increasing building & construction activities. In Latin America market growth is majorly due to continuous expansion of personal care and lube additives sector.

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience:

Detergent Alcohol manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of detergent alcohol

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory