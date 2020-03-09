Detailed examination of the Inflatable Void Fill System Market to hold a high potential for growth by 2027

Global Inflatable Void Fill System – Market Overview:

Inflatable packaging is gaining traction among manufacturers, retailers, and logistics service providers due to high level of protection at a low cost. Inflatable packaging offers more bundle securing and leaves no deposit on the products resulting in the neat and clean delivery of the products. Inflatable are easy to operate as inflatable packaging does not cause paper cuts or dryness to the hands. Furthermore, inflatable packaging conforms itself to shape of the packed object providing efficient protective solution. Furthermore, another important factor that tends to drive the market share of inflatable packaging is that it provides ESD (electro-static discharge) packaging to delicate electronic products. Inflatable packaging prevents static charge from getting accumulated on the surface of the films, thus making inflatable packaging preferred solutions among end users. As a result of this, inflatable void filling systems which are used for producing inflatable packaging is getting into traction.

Global Inflatable Void Fill System – Market Dynamics:

Inflatable void fill system market is gaining traction due to increasing in logistics and shipping industry across the globe. Furthermore, inflatable void filling systems market is also in demand due to high durability, reduced efforts in handling and cost effective solutions given by the machine. In recent years, due to technological advancement, transportation of cargo has become quick, but the only concern the logistic company is experiencing is related to the safe transport of their cargo. As a result of these key drivers, the market for inflatable void filling systems is gaining traction and is growing significantly during the forecast period 2017 – 2027. The inflatable void filling systems are easy to operate by a single person and as a result of this, the labor cost required for operation of inflatable void filling systems is low; which is an important factor for the growth of inflatable void filling systems market. Moreover, inflatable void filling systems market is restricted due to less availability of manufacturers which results in weak distribution network.

Global Inflatable Void Fill System – Market Segmentation:

The global inflatable void filling systems market can be segmented by machine type, by application, and by end use.

On the basis of machine type, the global inflatable void filling systems market is segmented into –

Automatic

Semi – Automatic

Manual

On the basis of application, the global inflatable void filling systems market is segmented into:

Bags

Boxes

Others

On the basis of end use, the global inflatable void filling systems market is segmented into:

Trucks

Ship

Railways

Others

Global Inflatable Void Fill System Market – Regional Overview:

The global inflatable void filling systems market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows –

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The market of inflatable void filling systems in North America region is expected to dominate over the forecast period 2017-2027. But being a mature market for packaging machinery like inflatable void filling systems, it is expected to witness lesser growth. This market for inflatable void filling systems is then followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe as second and third most favourable market. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America region are also anticipated to witness substantial growth due to increase in logistics industry in these regions.

Global Inflatable Void Fill System Market – Key players:

Few of the key players in the inflatable void filling systems market are Sealed Air Corporation, Storopack Inc., Pregis Corporation, etc.

