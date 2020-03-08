Desktop Outsourcing Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

Over the past two decades, traditional desktop computing has become more complex. Desktop outsourcing is related with external service providers, which offers processes, methodologies, tools sets, and capabilities relating to the management of printers, laptops, desktop computers, print servers, and application servers. Many companies provides major components with desktop outsourcing, such as application delivery, service/helpdesk, system management, and security.

New business entrants are increasing, and every small and big organization needs IT infrastructure to work with. Thus, the growth of the IT device market is advancing over the past two decades. Nowadays, organizations are more focused on providing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) to their employees as well as clients to ensure a better place to work. Desktop outsourcing is one of the essential parts of any organization in the IT infrastructure. In desktop outsourcing, the organization makes a contract with third-party service providers to manage and maintain its IT infrastructure. Deals can vary from computer hardware and software maintenance, SaaS implementations, and IaaS implementations. Contracts for desktop outsourcing can be conducted for schools, offices, colleges, banks and many more.

The adoption of desktop outsourcing is growing due to reduction of staffing costs, core competency and routine maintenance, repairs, and upgrades associated with managing multitudes of PCs and servers. Desktop outsourcing is adopted by many organizations to reduce the cost of maintenance and also to simplify the organizations’ structure. Desktop outsourcing is adopted by many industries, due to its several features. Smaller companies face problems to outsource their desktop at as set price per machine, than creating an entire internal IT department. The desktop outsourcing market is also driven by the decreasing price of hardware, so making the replacement of desktop is more favourable than repairs. So, the desktop outsourcers are offering broader and quality as a service to consumers.

Global Desktop Outsourcing Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Desktop outsourcing is adopted by several organizations, due to its low maintenance costs, which is the primary factor expected to drive the growth of the desktop outsourcing market. The desktop outsourcing vendor’s also provides advanced security features, which helps organisation’s to install desktops and other IT infrastructure. Similarly, the interest in IT asset management and software distribution technology has increased from the past two decades, which is also expected drive the growth of the desktop outsourcing market.

Challenges

While outsourcing desktops or any IT infrastructure, the maintenance costs would be low but the initial cost of installing any IT infrastructure in an organization is high. Desktop outsourcing to foreign countries involves hidden costs, such as travel expenses and creating an infrastructure to manage operations, which may hamper the growth of the desktop outsourcing market to some extent.

Global Desktop Outsourcing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Desktop Outsourcing Market on the Basis of Sales Channels:

Distributers

Resellers

OEMs

Global Desktop Outsourcing Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global desktop outsourcing market are Atos Corporation, DXC Technology Company, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Dell Inc., Accenture, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, Cognizant, and NTT Data Corporation.

