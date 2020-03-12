DESKTOP MANAGEMENT AND HELPDESK SERVICES MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market for 2018-2023.
Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services support services, knowledge and expertise to drive improvements and efficiencies for clients.
Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services can provide remote and virtual desktop support across multiple engagements.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 15300 million by 2023, from US$ 10300 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Change and Configuration Management
Patch Management
Remote Support
Asset Management
Segmentation by application:
IT
Financial Industry
Manufacturing
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3455944-2018-2023-global-desktop-management-and-helpdesk-services
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
HP
IBM Corporation
LANDesk
Microsoft
Novell
Altiris
BMC
CA Technologies
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Change and Configuration Management
2.2.2 Patch Management
2.2.3 Security Management
2.2.4 Remote Support
2.2.5 Asset Management
2.3 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 IT
2.4.2 Financial Industry
2.4.3 Manufacturing
2.5 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services by Players
3.1 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……………..
11.1 HP
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered
11.1.3 HP Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 HP News
11.2 IBM Corporation
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered
11.2.3 IBM Corporation Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 IBM Corporation News
11.3 LANDesk
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered
11.3.3 LANDesk Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 LANDesk News
11.4 Microsoft
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Microsoft Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Microsoft News
11.5 Novell
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Novell Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Novell News
11.6 Altiris
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Altiris Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Altiris News
11.7 BMC
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered
11.7.3 BMC Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 BMC News
11.8 CA Technologies
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Product Offered
11.8.3 CA Technologies Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 CA Technologies News
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3455944-2018-2023-global-desktop-management-and-helpdesk-services
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com