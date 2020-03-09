Desiccant Paper Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2017-2027

Global Desiccant paper Market: Introduction

Desiccant are hygroscopic or moisture adsorbent matter that are used in packaging to protect products from corrosion, mold and other moisture-related damage and degradation. Adsorption is a process where one substance sticks to the surface of another substance. It is different from absorption. The adsorption entity and the matter that is adsorbed remain two separate substances and the bond between them can be broken through application of energy such as heat. Silica gel and bentonite clay are majorly used as desiccants. Desiccant paper is a semi-rigid substance that adsorbs moisture when used in a package as per the paper’s thickness. Desiccant paper consists of adsorbent particles made of silica gel or bentonite that helps in drying of a product. Desiccant paper can be cut into various shapes as per packaging requirement. Before invention of desiccant paper, when packaging required dehumidification, silica gel was used in bulk quantities.

Silica gel spillage was a major issue then. Desiccant paper can be customized as per packaging requirement or can be applied uniformly over a product for humidity adsorption without any spillage. Desiccants are measured in “units” as per military and industry parameters which includes DIN 55473 (Germany) and MIL-D-3464 (the U.S.). The DIN and MIL parameters define a desiccant “unit” that adsorbs 3 gram of moisture at 20% relative humidity level and 6 gram of moisture at 40% relative humidity both at temperature of 25 degree centigrade. By this standard, silica gel and bentonite units weight 26 grams and 33 grams respectively. Silica gel and bentonite adsorbs 40% and 30% of unit weight respectively.

Global Desiccant Paper Market: Market Dynamics

Desiccant papers are used in maintaining quality and increasing shelf life of a product. Rising demand from end-use industries to increasing shelf-life of products especially from food and beverage industry is increasing the demand for desiccant paper across end-use industries. Desiccant materials such as silica gel and bentonite clay can be dried in an oven to remove moisture and then can be re-used as desiccant paper. This is leading to rise in desiccants in end-use industries.

Food & beverage industry require desiccant paper packaging to preserve the quality of food and increase product shelf-life.

Global Desiccant Paper Market: Market Segmentation

The global desiccant paper market is segmented based on paper thickness, adsorbent type, end-use industry and geography

On the basis of paper thickness, the global desiccant paper market is segmented into

1 mm – 0.4 mm

4 mm – 0.8 mm

8mm – 2.0 mm

On the basis of adsorbent type, the global desiccant paper market is segmented into

Silica Gel

Bentonite Clay

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global desiccant paper market is segmented into

Food

Electronics

Military

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Medical devices

Others

Silica gel is a porous, granular form of amorphous silicon dioxide made from sodium silicate through a multi-step chemical procedure. The gel contains transparent particles of ~2-3 mm in size. Silica gel adsorbs water vapor. Bentonite clay is formed by a cooling band sedimentation of volcanic ash deposition. The clay is made of calcium montmorillonite, which is an inert, non-corrosive and good desiccant. Bentonite clay are granular and adsorbs water vapor.

Global Desiccant Paper Market: Geographical Outlook

The global desiccant paper market has been classified into seven key regions such as North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Japan.

Silica gel is a major adsorbent in the desiccant paper market. Majority of silica gel is synthetically manufactured in China and hence Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to hold the largest share in desiccant paper market.

Global Desiccant paper Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global desiccant paper market across the globe can be segmented into three tiers based on their revenues as follows-

Tier 1 Clariant Corporation I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Tier 2 Onyx Specialty Papers Inc. Tropack Packmittel GmbH Desicco Pty Ltd. Samauel Grant Packaging Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd Desiccare, Inc.

Tier 3 SorbentSystems (online platform of IMPAK Corporation) Shanghai Hengyuan Macromolecular



