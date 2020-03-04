Desiccant Bags Market 2017-2027 Key Players- Uline Inc., Tropack Packmittel GmbH, Desicco Pty Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Desiccant bags are the flexible small pouches that are filled with the desiccant material. Desiccant bags are also called as moisture absorber bags. Desiccant material is a hygroscopic (a substance that can absorb moisture from air) material used in various applications such as food, electronics, shipping, medical devices, military, and automobile industry etc. The desiccant bags absorb moisture in the packaging of the products which require to be protected from moisture which can cause corrosion and degradation. Desiccant bags maintains quality and shelf life of the packaged products. Desiccant absorbs humidity until they are inside the packet. The desiccant material is filled in the paper bag or sachet and after absorption of moisture the desiccant turns into gel. The demand for desiccant bags is expected to increase over the forecast period. Desiccant bags are used in almost every industry so the growth in any industry will increase the growth of the desiccant bags market. In shipping of sea cargo in closed containers, the desiccant bags are used in order to absorb the moisture.

Desiccant Bags – Market Dynamics:

The global market for desiccant bags is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017-2025. The demand for desiccant bags is growing due to several reasons. Firstly, packaged food products are required to be fresh and free from moisture and hence desiccant bags are used in order to maintain quality and shelf life. Desiccant bags are anticipated to witness high growth and preference among food brand owners, as active, smart, and intelligent packaging formats enjoy growing penetration in the market. Many regions, such as the Asia Pacific region are witnessing increased consumer preference for case-ready meals, due to the high rate of urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. Thus, the desiccant bags market is anticipated to find lucrative opportunities in the FMCG market in these regions. Desiccant bags are used in military applications in order to prevent arms and ammunition from corrosion and degradation from moisture. Desiccant bags are used to control odour.

Despite the positive outlook, there are various factors which might hinder the growth of the global desiccant bags market. The desiccant bags if opened, pose the risk of dust exposure, which is known to cause nasal and throat irritation among people. In addition, a strict protocol must be followed for the disposal of moisture controller sachets, as exposure of the absorbed moisture in the atmosphere might cause respiratory problems and diseases. Therefore, it is absolutely critical that desiccant bags manufacturers ensure proper labelling in the form of hazard warnings and instructions.

Desiccant Bags – Market Segmentation:

Globally, the desiccant bags market can be segmented on the basis of desiccant material type, on the basis of capacity, on the basis of desiccant range, and on the basis of the application.

On the basis of desiccant material type, the desiccant bags are filled with different desiccant materials such as Silica gel, Calcium oxide, and Calcium sulphate.

On the basis of the capacity, desiccant bags are packed in a various capacity range less than 20 grams, 20 to 100 grams, 100 to 200 grams, 200 to 500 grams, 500 to 1000 grams and above 1000 grams.

On the basis of the application, desiccant bags are used in various applications such as food, electronics, shipping, military, and pharmaceutical industry.

Desiccant Bags Market – Regional Outlook:

Globally, the desiccant bags market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. Among these, the Asia-Pacific and European region are collectively supposed to dominate the desiccant bags market in terms of volume and value because of the increase in demand towards the product quality and shelf life. Among these Asia Pacific and North America are the major drivers of the desiccant bags market and owing to high demand from food, pharmaceuticals, military, sea cargo shipping and electronics industry.

Desiccant Bags Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players of the Desiccant Bags market are Uline Inc., Tropack Packmittel GmbH, Desicco Pty Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Samauel Grant Packaging, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Desiccare, Inc. and others.