DESALINATION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Desalination is the process that is used to separate salts and other mineral salts from different types of water including seawater, brackish water, wastewater, and industrial water. The main types of technology involved in desalination process are thermal technology and membrane technology.
The analysts forecast the global desalination market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global desalination market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Desalination Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ACCIONA
• Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
• IDE Technologies
• SUEZ
• Veolia
Market driver
• Increase in population and rise in demand for consumable water
Market challenge
• High costs
Market trend
• increasing use of renewable power sources
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
• Segmentation by technology
• Comparison by technology
• Membrane – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Thermal – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Increasing use of renewable power sources
• Rising popularity of forward osmosis, Nanofiltration, and other high-performance membrane-based technologies
• Advances in energy-recovery techniques
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• ACCIONA
• Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
• IDE Technologies
• SUEZ
• Veolia
