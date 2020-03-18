Desalination Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – ACCIONA, IDE Technologies, SUEZ, Veolia

Desalination is the process that is used to separate salts and other mineral salts from different types of water including seawater, brackish water, wastewater, and industrial water. The main types of technology involved in desalination process are thermal technology and membrane technology.

The analysts forecast the global desalination market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2018-2022.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

Key vendors

• ACCIONA

• Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

• IDE Technologies

• SUEZ

• Veolia