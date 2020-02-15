Desalination Chemicals Market To See Incredible Growth During 2017 – 2025

Desalination chemicals are the wide range of chemicals that are extensively employed to for water treatment business and desalination . These chemicals adjust the pH value, prevent biological fouling, clean remineralize highly purified product streams, and remove particulates in its desalination operations. The desalination chemicals has three key developments in desalination plants, firstly to reduce customer’s environmental satisfaction , secondly to improve the system monitoring control and system and , to develop next generation of and biocides that improve system performance and safety.

Substances utilized in desalination chemicals can be categorized into two groups. The first group, which is known as ’online’ chemicals, includes flocculants, chlorination, coagulants, chlorination, de-chlorination agents, and biocides. The second group which is known as ’offline’ chemicals, includes wide variety of strong chemicals which dissolves the fouling that attaches to filtration membranes. The usage for reuse of water is becoming more common. In terms of type of plant, the desalination process can be classified into thermal and membrane applications. Chemical treatment can be similar in the both thermal and membrane application.

Phosphonates, polyphosphates, polymaleic, and polycarboxylic acid are employed to avoid precipitation and development of deposit in all thermal desalination processes. Sulphuric acid is utilized as an alternative scale inhibitor in multi-stage flash desalination. Poly othelyne ethylene oxide is an antifoam employed in multi stage flash desalination. Chlorine is utilized as an oxidizing agent for larger surface and seawater intakes, while biocides can be employed for smaller systems.

The number of desalination plants has rapidly increased in the last decade due to increase in water demand and significant reduction in the cost of desalination due to technological advancement, especially in the reverse osmosis process. Increased population, industrial expansion, tourism, and agricultural development have triggered the need to meet the increased water demand. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the expansion of the desalination chemicals market during the forecast period.

Desalination chemicals have a great potential in innovation development on a global scale due to the fact that some countries do not have local access to freshwater sources. Pretreatment chemicals include first group of chemicals, while post treatment includes chlorine, anti-corrosion additives, and compounds for remineralizaton. The desalination chemicals are directly impacted by the trends in the desalination industry, which helps reduce energy consumption, minimize environmental impact, lower cost, and increase operating efficiency. Special desalination chemicals additives are designed to operate in both brackish and seawater, thereby increasing the overall efficiency of water, reducing waste and cost. Government rules and regulations in providing the funds and incentives in developing desalination plants is also driving factor for desalination chemicals

Key players operating in global desalination chemicals market include GE Power & Water, BWA Water Additives , Dow Water & Process Solutions, and Hydranautics.