Dermatome Device Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2028

Dermatome device is an instrument used in surgeries to slice down skin portions from the donor area to make skin grafts. It is a mechanical or a power-driven device that sections dermis or epidermis for grafting. Trauma and Grade 3 burn patients require skin constitution which is done by the dermatome device. It is also used in general as well paediatric plastic surgeries. Skin grafting is one of the most majorly used techniques in plastic surgery. A dermatome device is also used for excising small lesions. It is operated electrically as well as manually.

According to the American Burn Association, there were approximately 3,390 deaths from fire, of which 2,800 were from residential structure fires, 85 from unclassified & outside fires and 150 from non-residential structure fires. There has been an increase in the number of burn injuries that require the reconstitution of the burnt area with skin patches, which is done by dermatome devices. Dermatome devices comes in three types: knife dermatome devices, drum dermatome devices and motor-driven dermatome devices.

Dermatome Device Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Increase in the number of diabetes and burn cases is one of the most vital factors boosting the dermatome device market. Technological advancements in these devices and an increase in the number of pressure ulcers, burn injuries & skin infections are also among factors contributing to the growth of the dermatome devices market. Dermatome devices have evolved with their skin grafting systems since the 19th century. Efficient & more accurate results and the usage of exchangeable blades for better control is also expected to contribute to the growth of the dermatome device market.

However, countries with low GDP income per capita and poor healthcare facilities, assessment &expenditure are likely to hamper the growth of the dermatome device market. The efficient usage of a dermatome device depends upon the skill of the surgeon. However, manual inefficiency is likely to lead to undesired thickness, which is likely to result in complications. This is another factor that is expected to hamper the growth of the dermatome device market.

Dermatome Device Market: Segmentation

The dermatome device market has been segmented on the basis of products, end users and geography.

On the basis of product type the dermatome device market can be segmented as:

Drum Dermatome Device Reese Dermatome Device Padgett Dermatome Device

Knife Dermatome Device Watson Knife Dermatome Device Brown Knife Dermatome Device Cobbett Knife Dermatome Device

Electric Dermatome Device

Air Dermatome Device

On the basis of end user, the dermatome device market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Dermatology Clinics

On the basis of geography, the dermatome device market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Dermatome Device Market: Overview

The global dermatome device market has witnessed growth due to an increase in the demand for skin grafting procedures. Burn injury is one of the major trauma injuries that cause almost 265,000 deaths per year. As per WHO, high-income countries have a lower number of cases of deaths due to burns. Developments in medical facilities, healthcare infrastructure, accessibility and affordability are among factors expected to fuel the growth of the dermatome device market over the forecast period. Watson knife is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the better precision offered by these products. Ambulatory surgical centres take care of trauma cases that include burns, and an increase in the incidence of burn injuries is expected to lead to the growth of this segment over the period of forecast. Padgett dermatome device is expected to dominate the drum dermatome device segment owing to the improved calibration of this product and its ability to offer better control of exchangeable blades.

Dermatome Device Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the dermatome device market has been segmented into eight regions: North-America, Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. The North America dermatome device market is growing because of high purchasing power and high adoption rate, and it is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period due to good healthcare facilities and expenditure. According to a WHO report, maximum burn injury cases are found in the South-East Asia region. Regions with low GDP income per capita are at a higher risk and are anticipated to fuel the demand for dermatome devices over the forecast period.

Dermatome Device Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global dermatome device market identified across the value chain include: Nouvag AG; Zimmer Biomet; Integra; DeSoutter Medical; Aygun Surgical Instruments Co., Inc.; Davies; Gateway; Integra LifeSciences; B.Braun Melsungen AG; Robbins Instruments, Inc.; Surtex Instruments Ltd. and Shaanxi Xingmao Industry Co., Ltd.