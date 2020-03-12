Dermatology Steroids Market: Industry Innovative Growth with SWOT Analysis and Forecast-2027

Recently, the Dermatology Steroids Market is witnessing significant growth since the dependence of related sectors. A fresh study has been added to the vast online repository of Kenneth Research, with the title “Dermatology Steroids Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027‘’. The report presents a coherent evaluation of the useful factors such as the active regions, the growth of the market and top players.

Dermatology Steroids Market Overview

Dermatology Steroids are specially designed drugs that comprise of corticosteroids that are formulated for external application on the site of interest according to requirement.

These drugs serve the primary purpose of controlling inflammation by mimicking the activity of steroid hormones that are otherwise naturally produces by the endocrine system under normal conditions. They also feature properties for immunosuppressant, vasoconstriction and reduces Cell Renewal Factor (CRF) among others.

Dermatology steroids are mostly used to address indications such as atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, discoid lupus erythematosus, dry skin, insect bites, intertrigo, Alopecia areata, Atopic dermatitis (resistant), Discoid lupus erythematosus, Lichen planus, Granuloma annulare etc.

Market Size and Forecast

Global Dermatology Steroids (AEDs) market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027. Further, the market of Dermatology Steroids is expected to reach USD 4.8 Billion by the end of 2027.

Geographically Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rising awareness regarding preventive treatment for skin diseases in emerging economies such as China and India. Further among all Asia’s countries China has largest market share in the regional platform and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as dermatitis, eczema etc. in these regions is expected to result in an increased demand for dermatology steroids.

Key Players:

Pfizer Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, LEO Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Medimetriks pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sandoz Inc., Lupin Limited, Mylan, Promius Promise, Scope and Context

Dermatology Steroids Market

Also, Europe market is expected to increase on a moderate pace due to austerity measures to cut down on public expenditures to tackle financial crisis such as the scenario in Spain. However countries such as Germany, France and Italy are expected to show increasing revenue over the forecast period. This is primarily due to encouraging government reimbursement policies to address the growing demand for dermatological products from the consumers.

Further, North America dermatology steroids market is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Further, factors such as increased healthcare expenditure to mitigate the rising disease prevalence are expected to be the dynamic factor for the growth of dermatology steroids market in this region.

Global Dermatology Steroids market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:



North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

One of the most commonly found indication for the usage of dermatology steroids are eczema. It has been observed that roughly 20% of children are affected by eczema and about 3% of the adult population suffers from the same globally. Also this is more prevalent in developing countries. This is contributing to the global disease burden due to which there have been an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies investing their resources towards developing more effective Dermatology Steroids to control the effects, minimize the incidence rates and to reduce the adverse effects of traditionally used drugs. Also, the government bodies are spending more on healthcare globally to improve the quality of life. This along with growing awareness among people towards advanced treatments is expected to positively move the market for Dermatology Steroids globally.

