Fact.MR has recently updated its massive report catalogue by adding a fresh study titled “Dermatological Products Market Trend Evaluation & Future Forecast during the Period 2018-2028”. This business intelligence study encapsulates vital details about the market current as well as future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2028.The report also targets important facets such as market drivers, challenges, latest trends, and opportunities associated to growth of manufacturers in global market for Dermatological Products Market. Along with these insights, the report provides the readers crucial insights on the strategies implemented by leading companies to remain in the lead of this competitive market.

The dermatological products market is likely to grow at a steady pace in the long run, as per the latest report by Fact.MR. The demand for dermatological products continue to remain influenced with new formulations developed by manufacturers to treat various skin conditions and diseases.

The demand for dermo-cosmetic products combining OTC and prescription products to treat acne, skin infections, atopic dermatitis and other skin conditions is also increasing. Fact.MR estimates that the sales of dermatological products is expected to surpass US$ 13,000 million by the end of 2018.

The demand for dermatological products is likely to be the highest among female consumers. Owing to the increasing skin diseases such as acne, rosacea, skin cancer, in women the maximum demand in dermatological products market is from female customers. The demand for dermo-cosmetic products is also rising among women. Also, over-the-counter anti-aging dermatological products are gaining popularity among female consumers.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the demand and sales of dermatological products in 2018. Growing number of skin diseases across all age groups in the US is likely to create growth opportunities for manufacturers in the dermatological products market in the region.

Demand for acne treatment dermatological products is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years. Increasing cases of acne worldwide, coupled with innovation in acne treatment is expected to drive demand for acne treatment products. Increasing research activities along with better understanding of pathology of acne is likely to result in new and safer acne treatment products by manufacturers in the dermatological products market.

Targeting inflammatory mechanisms with disease modifying ability, biologics is finding large application in development of acne treatment products. Acne is affecting increasing number of adolescents and young adults. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is increasing among women, affecting nearly 15% of women in the US.

Currently, topical drugs or topical therapy are widely used by increasing number of people in acne treatment across the world. As per the study by Fact.MR, acne treatment products are expected to bring in more than US$ 3,000 million by 2018 end. Meanwhile, scar and stretch mark products are also likely to witness increasing demand in the dermatological products market owing to rise in accidents, surgeries, and rise in consciousness among pregnant women on developing stretch marks.

The overall growth in the dermatological products market is likely to remain steady. The demand in the dermatological products market is expected to reach 3.7% CAGR during 2018-2027.

