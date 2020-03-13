Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017-2027

Celebrity endorsements, the quest to look younger and fitter and focussed consumer targeting all point to a bright future for the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market. Future Market Insights has prepared a report titled ‘Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027’ that is a comprehensive look at the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market for the 10-year forecasted period. The Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% and be worth approximately US$ 9 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Forecast by Region: North America Largest Regional Contributor; APEJ has the Maximum Potential

North America has the largest share by region in the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market and it is anticipated to retain its commanding position throughout the duration of the study. A market pushing past US$ 5 Bn makes North America an extremely lucrative opportunity for key players in the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market. Although APEJ is just a tenth in size of the North America market, APEJ is poised to record a much higher CAGR of 8.2%, making it a region vital for future growth.

Forecast by Product Type: Botolinum Toxin Most Attractive Segment in the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market

The botolinum toxin segment dominates the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market by product type. Patients across the world seem to prefer botulinum toxin type-A to eliminate face wrinkles. However, there are only three manufacturers at present and increasing botolinum toxin manufacturing output could prove to be the game changer in the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market. BTXA injections are gaining maximum traction in the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market because of immediately visible improvements and minimal downtime. The botolinum toxin segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Forecast by Application: Wrinkle Reduction to Grow Much Faster than Aesthetic Volume Restoration

The wrinkle reduction segment is comparatively much smaller than the aesthetic volume restoration segment in the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market. However, it is estimated to record a considerably higher CAGR of 8.1% from 2017-2027. The FDA has given their assent to the use of dermal fillers for the purpose of skin enhancement, smoothening, and wrinkle reduction. This should go a long way in raising the prospects of wrinkle reduction in the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market.

Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market: Competition Dashboard

The main companies profiled in the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market report are SciVision Biotech Inc., TEOXANE Laboratories, Medy-Tox Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceuticals, Grex Pharma SaS, HUGEL, Speciality European Pharma, Suneva Medical, Anika Therapeutics, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co, Galderma SA, and Allergan plc.

Key Takeaways from the Report

Dermal fillers and botulinum neurotoxin type A products are in great demand for wrinkle reduction procedures in monotherapy. The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery states that more than 4/5th of all surgeons reported a celebrity being the key reason that patients underwent a specific treatment in the Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin market. The proliferation of social and mainstream media has had a massive impact on customers, encouraging them to go under the knife earlier to delay the onset of ageing as much as possible.