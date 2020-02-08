Dermal Filler 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Dermal Filler market status and forecast, categorizes the global Dermal Filler market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Dermal filler is an injectable drug used to diminish facial lines and restore volume and fullness in the face. It is used to plump thin lips, soften facial creases and wrinkles, enhance shallow contours, and improve the appearance of recessed scars. One of the aspects of modern life, which is considered as essential by men as well as women is appearance. The urge to look as good as they feel has led to the notable growth in the cosmetology industry.
The shift in preference from invasive to minimally invasive (MI) and non-invasive procedures will be one of the major factors driving the growth prospects for the market during the estimated period. MI and non-invasive procedures reduce pain and scarring, enable speedy recoveries, and reduce the incidence of post-surgical complications such as adhesions and wound dehiscence by limiting the size of incisions. Some of the most popular non-invasive rejuvenation procedures include Botox, chemical peel, microdermabrasion, and dermal fillers like hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA), and collagen fillers. JUVÉDERM, Perlane, and Restylane are dermal facial fillers or wrinkle fillers that help to treat deep wrinkles on the face and offer a more natural and youthful result than the other surgical procedures.
The dermal filler market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. With the international players consistently focusing on increasing their footprint in the market the regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete against them especially in terms of factors such as quality, pricing, market reach, and financial resources. The increase in product or service extensions and product innovations will strengthen the competitive environment among the market payers. To sustain the competition and enhance their customer base, vendors are increasingly adopting M&A strategies.
The US, Brazil, and Mexico are countries that contribute to the maximum revenue of the dermal filler market in the Americas. The growing awareness and social acceptance about aesthetic procedures among both men and women in these countries will drive the demand for dermal filler services in this region. Owing to the availability of various treatment options that encourage individuals to avail services of their choice and the presence of a number of treatment centers, surgeons, and medical facilities, the region will sustain its market dominance throughout the next several years.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Allergan
Galderma
Merz Pharma
Suneva Medical
Laboratoires VIVACY
Luminera Derm
Medytox
SciVision Biotech
Sinclair Pharma
TEOXANE
VisionMed
VITAL ESTHETIQUE
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Calcium hydroxylapatite
Hyaluronic acid
Polyalkylimide
Polylactic acid
Polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres (PMMA)
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Dermatology clinics
Hospitals and recreation centers
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Dermal Filler sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Dermal Filler manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Dermal Filler Manufacturers
Dermal Filler Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Dermal Filler Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Dermal Filler market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
