Depth Research : Global Market Study on Obstructive Lung Disease Market 2019

Market Highlights

The use of drugs has emerged as an effective solution for the treatment of COPD and asthma, which largely contributes to the growth of the global obstructive lung disease market. The market is driven by the growing COPD and asthmatic patient population, as well as the FDA approval for novel products and its wide acceptance. Increasing government initiatives to control COPD and asthma further, fuel the growth of this market.

Due to the rising instances of COPD across the globe, it has become indispensable for organizations to offer promising healthcare solutions to reduce health complications. With a considerable part of population being infected by the disease, renowned COPD drug manufacturers are facing the need to reduce inflammation and improve patient health outcomes.

Regional Analysis

Global obstructive lung disease consists of regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America together dominates the global asthma and COPD market followed by the European market. Rising prevalence of asthma and COPD due to pollution, changing lifestyle, and the entry of generic and novel therapies in the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Emerging economies such India, China due to industrialization, demographic changes, and urbanization are witnessing increased levels of pollution, thus favoring the rising prevalence of asthma and COPD population.

Segmentation

The obstructive lung disease is segmented on the basis of disease type, product type, drug class, route of administration and end-users.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into asthma, bronchiectasis, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others

On the basis of product type, market is segmented into inhalers, and nebulizers. Inhalers are divided into Drug Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Soft Mist Inhalers (SMIs). Moreover, nebulizers are divided into compressor nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers, and mesh nebulizers

On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into combination drugs, leukotriene antagonists (LTA), inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), anticholinergics, short acting beta agonists (SABA), long acting beta agonists (LABA), and others. Furthermore, the combination products is divided into seretide/advair, symbicort, relvar/breo ellipta, flutiform, dulera, and others. Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA) is divided into singulair and others. Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS) is divided into qvar, pulmicort, aerospan, flovent, and others. Anticholinergics is divided into Spiriva and Others. Short Acting Beta Agonists (SABA) is divided into proair, ventolin, and others.

On the basis of route of administration, market is segmented into oral, inhaler, intravenous, subcutaneous, and others

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic centers, academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global obstructive lung disease market are GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (U.S), Abbott Laboratories (U.S), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), AstraZeneca (U.K), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Vectura Group (U.K), Pfizer Inc. (U.S), Mylan (U.S.), Aerovance Inc. (U.S.), Alkermes Inc. (U.S.), Almirall SA. (U.S.), Genentech Inc. (U.S.), Sepracor, Inc. (U.S.), Skyepharma plc (U.S.).

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Route Of Administration Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

