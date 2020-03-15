Depression Screening Market Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Top Players, Demand, Factor Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global Depression Screening Market is analyzed in detail in the report, including a thorough analysis of the major driving and restraining factors affecting the market, the leading segments of the global depression screening market, and the major factors that have been derived from an analysis of the markets past growth patterns. The key players operating in the global depression screening market have also been analyzed in the report, giving readers a comprehensive idea of the market’s competitive landscape and dynamics. The global depression screening market is expected to rise at a rate of 6.20% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Depression is a mental disorder causing the sufferer to consistently feel overwhelming emotions of helplessness, hopelessness, and low self-worth. This can result in loss of appetite or overeating, disturbed sleep cycles, and overall apathy and tiredness. Depression can hamper the overall productivity of the patient, as the patient finds it extremely difficult to concentrate on the task at hand and is constantly plagued by negative or destructive thoughts that can be impossible to control or ignore. The depression screening market has grown at a strong rate over the last few years and is likely to exhibit steady growth over the coming years due to the growing prevalence of depression and other associated medical conditions.

According to the World Health Organization, the global prevalence of depression increased by 18% between 2005 and 2015, with more than 300 million people currently estimated to be suffering from depression around the world. The growing awareness about mental disorders in developed countries is likely to remain a major driver for the global depression screening market, as the healthcare sector in several developed countries has incorporated extensive provisions for mental health screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

On the other hand, awareness about mental disorders remains extremely low in a number of underdeveloped countries, with the social stigma attached to mental disorders further complicating the development prospects of the depression screening market. In most underdeveloped countries, the social stigma attached to depression and other mental disorders makes it difficult for patients to seek out treatment, with treatment channels often being absent altogether. This is likely to remain a key restraint against the depression screening market in developing countries in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global depression screening market include Alkermes, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Allergan.

Industry Updates:

“Smartphone psychiatry” has become popular in depression research in the last few years. This consists of using data regarding a smartphone user’s word choice, typing speed, and a number of other relevant markers to diagnose a threat in advance. With the rates of depression and suicide rising among teenagers, this technique could witness widespread use over the coming years.

Segmentation:

The global depression screening market is segmented on the basis of disease type, diagnosis, treatment, end user, and region.

On the basis of the disease type, the global depression screening market is segmented into anxiety, mood disorders, depression, bipolar disorders, psychotic disorders, eating disorders, and other mental and behavioral disorders. Anxiety, mood disorders, depression, and bipolar disorders are likely to retain dominant shares in the global depression screening market over the forecast period, with depression likely to exhibit a solid 6.63% CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into psychological tests, lab tests, depression screening tests, and others. Psychological tests are likely to remain the major diagnosis channel in the global depression screening market.

On the basis of the treatment, the depression screening market is segmented into medication (anti-anxiety medications, antidepressants, antipsychotic medications, stimulants, anti-seizure medications, and others), brain-stimulation treatments (vagus nerve stimulation, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, magnetic seizure therapy, and deep brain stimulation), substance abuse treatment, and others.

On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global depression screening market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas is likely to remain the largest regional market for depression screening over the forecast period due to the widespread awareness about mental disorders in the region and the widespread availability of diagnosis and treatment channels. High funding for research into depression is also likely to be a major driver for the depression screening market in North America. The Europe market is also likely to remain a key contributor to the global depression screening market over the forecast period due to the extensive research being conducted into depression in the region, which has resulted in widespread awareness about prevention and management of depression and other disorders.

