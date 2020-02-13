Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Depression and Anxiety Disorders Drug Development To See Worldwide Massive Growth By Top Companies – NeuroRx, Amorsa Therapeutics and Johnson & Johnson” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for depression and anxiety disorders. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and depression, and features dormant and discontinued products.

PTSD is a mental health condition that is triggered by either experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. Symptoms include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event. Treatment includes antidepressants and cognitive therapy. There are 38 products in development for this indication.

OCD is characterized by unreasonable thoughts and fears (obsessions) that lead to repetitive behaviors (compulsions). Symptoms include having repeated thoughts or images about many different things, such as fear of germs, dirt, or intruders, acts of violence, hurting loved ones, doing the same rituals over and over such as washing hands, locking and unlocking doors, counting, keeping unneeded items, or repeating the same steps again and again. Treatment includes antidepressants and psychiatric medications. There are nine products in development for this indication.

Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. Signs and symptoms include sleep disturbances, including insomnia or sleeping too much, changes in appetite, anxiety, agitation or restlessness and physical problems, such as back pain or headaches. Treatment includes antidepressants, mood stabilizers and antipsychotics. There are 212 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for depression and anxiety disorders include neurotransmitter receptors such as glutamate receptors and 5-hydroxytryptamine receptors. Companies operating in this pipeline space include NeuroRx, Amorsa Therapeutics and Johnson & Johnson.

