Depalletizers Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2028

Competitive market demand of new SKUs and the change in packaging formats are becoming frequent and complex which lays a burden on the existing capabilities. This burden has also led to significant need for packaging line modifications. Modular assemblies of packaging line requires systems and equipment that not only aid in client efficiencies but also keep the containers safe during depalletizing. Depalletizers are of utmost importance to packaging manufacturers as the rapid SKU proliferation in many industries has led to dire need of depalletizers which virtually eliminate the need for expensive, onsite support. Also, the existing production lines are presenting a real time challenge for engineers and manufacturers due to redesign requirements in machinery in order to accommodate the new products. This redesigning is expected to propel the demand of the global depalletizers market.

FMI utilizes a robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. A number of hypothesis are formulated to arrive at the accurate market numbers followed by triangulation.

For this particular market, the market numbers will be deduced through supply side analysis. The manufacturers in key countries will be mapped and their sales volume & revenue will be calculated through primary paid interviews, annual reports, and industry key opinion leaders. The same will be repeated for all the countries, then the data will be used to arrive at the regional market size and hence the global market. The volume will then by multiplied by the weighted average selling price of the depalletizers to arrive at the global market value. Exhibit 1 represents the flow of the market research methodology for the global depalletizers market.

The global depalletizers market is segmented on the basis of product type, automation, end use, and geography.

On the basis of product type, the global depalletizers market is segmented into

Half Pallet Depalletizers

Full Pallet Depalletizers

On the basis of automation, the global depalletizers market is segmented into

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Automatic depalletizers market is expected to account for the largest share in the global market due to increasing demand of automation in the packaging line by end users. Also, with the advent of robotics, automatic segment is expected to witness rapid market growth.

On the basis of end use, the global depalletizers market is segmented into

Food

Dairy

Beverages Alcoholic beverages Beer Wine & Spirits Non-alcoholic beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of region, the global depalletizers market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ)

North America is expected to account for a significant market share in the global depalletizers market. North America stays ahead in terms of technological advancements and packaging line innovations which is further expected to propel the growth of the region.

Global depalletizers market: Industry Developments

One of the major development happening in the global depalletizers market is the introduction of robotics in the packaging line. Cost saving initiatives coupled with environmental considerations have resulted in high preference for light weight primary and secondary packaging along with use of alternative packaging materials such as biodegradable films etc. These fundamental changes happening in the market are propelling the manufacturers to opt for alternative product handling solutions. Hence, the advent and growth of the robotic palletization is a testimony to the changing needs of the market.

Global depalletizers market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global depalletizers market are Hartness, an ITW Company, BW Container Systems, Meypack Verpackungssystemtechnik GmbH, Carter Controls, Arrowhead Systems Inc., GR-X Manufacturing, Ska Fabricating, Honeywell Intelligrated, Benda Manufacturing, Serpa Packaging, Pacific Packaging Systems Inc., Ouellette Machinery Systems & Palletizing, and Zecchetti s.r.l.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

