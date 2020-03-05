Denture Disinfectants Market Growth and Forecast 2018-2028

Dentures are prosthetic devices used for replacing missing teeth. Denture stomatitis may be developed due to poor denture hygiene and plaque formation, furthermore dentures are also source of pathogens which can lead to various diseases. Denture disinfectants are used for cleansing (to remove food particles and plaque) and antimicrobial activity. Dentures are more prone to colonization of microorganisms which may develop infection or disease due plaque formation. To eliminate chances of developing infection or disease, denture disinfectants are used as they are more effective than other cleansing methods e.g. brushing. Removable dentures are required to clean on regular basis to avoid permanent staining and plaque formation. Denture disinfectants are used for cleaning of all types of removable dentures i.e. Acrylic dentures, Metal chrome dentures and flexible dentures. Poor oral health can negatively impact mental, social and general health. Due to increased resistance of microorganisms denture disinfectants are important part of denture cleansing. Dentures are immersed into the denture disinfectants solution for overnight for complete anti-microbial action.

Denture Disinfectants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing denture disinfectants market is attributed to increasing usage of denture due to aging population. Approximately, 35 million Americans don’t have a single teeth i.e. approximately 11% Americans require use of complete denture. As age is major and unavoidable cause of teeth loss, with increasing aging population will increase denture usage driving the denture disinfectants market. Poor oral hygiene and untreated periodontal disease further results into tooth loss causing usage of dentures in term increasing denture disinfectants market. Ease of use and affordability of dentures further responsible for denture disinfectants market. Development of advanced denture disinfectants with broad spectrum antimicrobial action further driving denture disinfectants market. Low cytotoxicity and biocompatible of disinfecting agents attributed to denture disinfectants market. Unaffordability of denture disinfectants negatively affecting denture disinfectants market. Approximately, less than 60% of denture wearers use disinfectants due high cost acting as restraint for denture disinfectants market. Although prevalence of tooth loss is high, low usage of dentures negatively affecting denture disinfectants market. Individuals with limited motor activity and elderly patients found cleansing of dentures difficult negatively impacting denture disinfectants market. Increasing resistance of microorganisms to denture disinfectants may affect denture disinfectants market negatively.

Denture Disinfectants Market: Segmentation

The global denture disinfectants market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region

Based on the product type denture disinfectants market is segmented into following:

Tablets

Powders

Creams

Others

Based on the distribution channel denture disinfectants market is segmented into following:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

E-commerce

Others

Denture Disinfectants Market: Overview

Denture disinfectants market is expected to grow attributed to increasing acceptance and awareness of usage of dentures amongst affected population. Increasing aging population of world is further attributed to denture disinfectants market growth. By product type of denture disinfectants market, powder is most dominating segment attributing to ease of use and effectiveness. By distribution channel denture disinfectants market, retail pharmacy are most dominating segment attributing to high preference. Whereas, high costs of denture disinfectants makes it comparatively unaffordable affecting denture disinfectants market. Increasing microorganism resistance to existing denture disinfectants are driving development of new broad spectrum denture disinfectants.

Denture Disinfectants Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of regional presence, the global denture disinfectants market is divided into eight key regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. By Region North America dominates denture disinfectants market attributing to high denture acceptance and aging population. Eastern Europe and Western Europe denture disinfectants market is expected to grow with increasing denture usage. Asia Pacific denture disinfectants market is expected to grow in future attributing to high residing population. Globally denture disinfectants market is expected to grow attributing to aging population, increasing denture acceptance and increasing awareness.

Denture Disinfectants Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global denture disinfectants market are Valplast International Corp, Medtech Products Inc., Revive Personal Products, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Kulzer GmbH. And others