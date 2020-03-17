Denture Adhesive Market Size, Future Trends, Competitive Analysis and Segments Poised for Strong Growth to 2021

Denture Adhesive Market Research Report 2019: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Product (Cream and Adhesive Pads), by Type of Ingredients (Adhesive Agents), by Application (Maxillofacial Defects), by Etching Technique (Total-Etch), by End-User (Hospitals & Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2021

Well-established players adorn the Denture Adhesive market as highly competitive. High investments are transpired in the market in order to develop a product that can suit to consumer’s personal comfort and budget while extending the bond strength and ease of use.

Profiled in MRFR analysis some of the prominent players operating in the dental adhesive marker are – Ultra dent Products, Fixodent, Baxter International, Stryker Corporation, DENTSPLY International, Procter and Gamble, Colgate, 3M and Sea bond.



Denture Adhesive Global Markets – Overview

Denture Adhesive is applied to the fitting surface of dentures to keep dentures in place during normal daily activity. The material reacts with the natural saliva in the mouth and swells to create an adhesion between the denture and the gum improving the retention and stability on denture wearing. Denture adhesive can improve the fit of full or partial dentures. Well-fitting dentures usually do not need Denture adhesive to help staying in, but many people still use it for a sense of security or to be confident about their dentures’ fit. No one wants loose dentures and getting them refitted can be costly. The right denture adhesive can drastically cut down on dental visits. Hence nearly half of denture wearers use some sort of denture adhesive.

Dental adhesives come in powders, pastes, and strips. But People choose one with that suits their personal comfort, bond strength, ease of use, and budget. A fundamental problem with most denture adhesives is that they are water-soluble and are diluted and swallowed when users eat or drink, as well as by natural saliva production. Also some denture adhesive products contain zinc to provide greater strength of adhesion. However, chronic excessive intake of zinc can adversely affect general health. Hence, manufacturers are coming up with a range of adhesives that are not only Zinc free but are also water insoluble. Such Dental Adhesives appear to provide considerably better retention than the others.

With growing awareness towards healthcare Dental adhesives market is growing leaps and bound, says India’s leading market research firm MRFR. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of Dental adhesives is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2021, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2021).

Recent Trends in the Denture Adhesives market indicate towards heavy growth in the Denture Adhesives market. Increasing number of dentists in Europe, North America and other developing nations, growing awareness regarding healthcare are some of the key growth influencers for the Denture Adhesives market. Advancement in technology, new developing techniques can also result in the growth of the Denture Adhesives market. A major chunk of this increase in demand of denture adhesives is attributed by the increasing aging population in the world as it is much more likely that the geriatric (aging) populace would need the dental procedures more. Additionally, expansion of the wound care management factor is anticipated to provide impetus to the growth of Denture Adhesives market.



Denture Adhesive Global Markets – Segmentation

Denture Adhesive Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Types : Comprises Paste, Powder and stripes (patch)

Segmentation by End User : Comprises Clinics, Hospitals and Medical Institutions.

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Denture Adhesive Global Markets – Regional Analysis

North America is one of the leading markets for the denture adhesives market. The US Dental adhesive market alone is expected to register a staggering growth rate of above 6% and a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. The North American dental market is currently placed in a position to propel the denture adhesive market and eventually contribute to the GDP to increase significantly. The increasing population of aging individuals is another factor which can prove to be a positive indication for the denture adhesive market. Increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene and healthcare can also boost the dental adhesive markets demand. Technological advancement and increasing acceptance of such material for surgical and medical purposes can also be credited with the increasing demand.

The Europe healthcare industry is currently booming given the fact that the increasing number of medical professionals and growing awareness. The high literacy rate in Europe is going to increase awareness about healthcare which ultimately is going to give a boost to the healthcare industry leading to a boost of the dental market further boosting the global denture adhesive market. Increasing demand for high standards and high quality dental consumables is going to increase the scope of the dental consumables market. Ageing population and technological advancement are expected to continuously fuel the demand for Denture Adhesives.

