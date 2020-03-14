Dental X-ray Systems Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018-2026

Increasing incidences of acute diseases like cancer has created a robust demand for effective diagnostics and treatment for the early detection of this disease and increase the probability of survival. As a result, dental X-ray systems have witnessed a rapid rise in their demand, on the back of their qualification as a promising diagnostics and treatment procedure. In addition to this, the dental X-ray systems significantly reduce the radiation dose among the patients, which strengthens the trust of the medical practitioners in the equipment and boosts the growth of the dental X-ray systems market.

Rising geriatric population and their edentulous issues directly open lucrative opportunities for the dental X-ray systems market. Moreover, healthcare facilities utilized by the elderly population are subsidized by the government, which in turn, has boosted the usage of dental X-ray systems. According to a report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) opines that the global dental X-ray systems marketwill grow at a striking CAGR of over 6% by the end of 2026.

With the increasing comfort provided by the portable intraoral X-ray systems, the traditionally used floor mounted dental X-ray systems are gradually becoming obsolete. When weighted on the basis of cost, dental X-ray systems provides far better affordability to the dental clinics and hospitals as compared to the cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems, which is why the sales prospects of the former are better.

Challenges Pertaining to the Dental X-ray Systems Market: Reduction in Reimbursement

A notable reduction in the primary healthcare facilities for many diseases including oral health will affect the capacity and the resources adversely. Newly formed legislation will enforce reduced reimbursement regulations on the MPFS (Medicare Physician FEE Schedule) and HOPPS (Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System), which is expected to cause a drop in the growth of the dental X-ray systems market.

Technological Advancements to Lend Ample Growth Opportunities to the Dental X-ray Systems Market

Innovations and advancements brought about in the medical imaging vicinity and especially, dental X-ray systems have intensified the growth prospects of the dental X-ray systems market. Owing to the progress made by the healthcare industry, there has been a consistent need for the precise diagnosis of the diseases, which has been fulfilled by the dental X-ray systems. Given the multifold applications of these systems, the global dental X-ray systems market is projected to grow exponentially.

North America to Maintain a Strong Hold on the Global Dental X-ray Systems Market

The study on dental X-ray systems market provides a detailed analysis on the basis of several factors affecting the market growth. The key geographies assessed in this study include China, APEC, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Depending on the market size, North America leads the dental X-ray systems market, attributed to the advanced healthcare facilities and excellent spending capacity. As a subsequence, the regional dental X-ray systems market is expected to bear positive results for the global dental X-ray systems market.

Following the footsteps of North America, Europe is the second most dominating region influencing the growth of the dental X-ray systems market. In addition to this, Asia Pacific is equally estimated to contribute to the growing market size during 2018 – 2026.

Collaboration and Mergers to Trigger the Growth of the Dental X-ray Systems Market

The report on the dental X-ray systems market includes a comprehensive analysis of the companies devising innovative solutions in the market. The leading players incorporated in the report are FONA, J. MORITA CORP., Danaher Corporation, PLANMECA OY, Prexion Corporation, Carestream Dental, LLC, Owandy Radiology, Vatech Co. Ltd., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., Dentsply Sirona, LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Cefla S.C., and Air Techniques, Inc., among others.