Dental Wax Market 2019 Global Size Overview by Growth, Revenue Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The global dental waxes market is expected to reach US$ 1.2 billion by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 5.2 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Dental wax is a mixture of waxes with synthetic additives, used in dentistry for casting, sizing and mapping of structures and jaw relations, laboratory work, and as lubricants to relieve friction associated with braces and other dental implants. It is hydrophobic and is produced from petroleum and vegetable sources. Self-setting dental waxes are used for mapping dental structures during production of dental caps and custom sized implants. Softer dental waxes are used to relieve discomfort caused by orthodontic implants such as braces, wires, etc. Dental wax also helps to relieve irritation caused by brace or wire against the cheek.

Product development is the most attractive strategy for the dental waxes industry. The latest aesthetic waxes are used to hide imperfections while performing dental procedures. Variety of additives such as glycerin, colorants and even fragrances are added to increase the aesthetic appeals of the products, which is expected to drive the demand for these products during the forecast period. The technical developments such as waxes with high melting and flow rates will drive the future markets due to improved product characteristics. Over the counter nature of these products also acts as a driver for the market of dental wax.

The demand for synthetic waxes over takes market of natural waxes– derived from plant and animal sources. Low-cost of synthetic waxes coupled with their attractive physicochemical properties as compared to natural waxes makes them the fastest growing segment of the dental wax market.

Key Players for Global Dental Wax Market

Key players profiled in the report are Kerr Corporation, Pyrax Polymars, C.J. Robinson Company, Inc., Metrodent Ltd., DWS Systems, Bilkim Ltd. Co., Carmel Industries, Solstice T&I, Bracon Dental and others.

Segments for Global Dental Wax Market

The global dental wax market has been segmented on the basis of sources, applications, and end users.

Based on the sources, the market has been segmented as the mineral wax, animal wax, plant wax and synthetic wax. The synthetic wax is further sub segmented into polyethylene, hydrocarbon, and others.

Based on the applications, the market has been segmented as pattern wax, processing wax, impression wax, healing wax, and others. The pattern wax is sub-segmented into lay wax, casting wax, base plate wax, and others. The processing wax is sub-segmented into lay wax, sticky wax, boxing wax, and others. The impression wax is sub-segmented into corrective wax, bite plate wax, healing wax, and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as dentist clinics, academic and research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Dental Wax Market

The Americas accounts for the significant market share owing to extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new technology and drugs in the US drives the global dental wax market. Also, the concentration of the major dental product manufacturers in the developed countries of this region is adding fuel to the market.

Europe is the second largest market in the globe due to a high disposable income and rising awareness about the dental treatment.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead the market due to unmet needs during the forecast period.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE drive the Middle East & African market. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

