Dental Surgical Intervention Services Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The dental surgical intervention involves a number of medical procedures that involve modifying or surgery of teeth and jaw bones. Dental surgeries are usually performed by qualified oral surgeons. Dental surgeries include cosmetic dental surgeries for correcting the misalignment of jaws, dental implant surgeries, dental extraction for removal of an ailing tooth, root canal treatment in which the root canal and the pulp of the tooth are removed and many more. Dental surgeries usually are not complicated but people often cause worry for dental surgeries. Periodontal disease can spread from gums to the bone that supports the teeth. Periodontal therapy includes both non-surgical and surgical procedures. Periodontal surgical procedures include periodontal plastic surgery, crown lengthening surgery, dental implants and others. Orthodontic treatment involves gently reshape bone and move teeth into better positions. A dental implant is often a minor surgical procedure that requires local anesthesia.

The dental surgical intervention services market is being majorly driven by the introduction of laser dentistry and painless treatment. This may anticipate to propel the demand for dental surgeries and drives the global market for dental surgical intervention services market. The traditional dental procedures are being replaced by advanced dental care services, such as cosmetic dentistry and laser dentistry. The advancement in technologies and better dental services, such as painless tooth extraction and tooth whitening also enhance the growth of dental surgical intervention services market over the forecast period. The increasing number of dental awareness campaigns that creates awareness among people about the need for regular check-ups also boost the demand for dental surgical scaffolds services. However, high cost associated with dental procedures adversely affects its adoption and hamper the growth of dental surgical intervention services market. The flattening of dental care reimbursement policies also restraining the growth of the dental surgical intervention services market. Long time required for completion of entire procedure may hinder the growth of the dental surgical intervention services market globally.

In 2018, the global Dental Surgical Intervention Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Dental Surgical Intervention Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Surgical Intervention Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Coast Dental Services

Abano Healthcare

Q & M Dental

Axiss Dental

Brighter Dental Care

Gentle Dentistry

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-Surgical

Surgical Procedures

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

