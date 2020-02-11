Dental Sterilization Market – Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2026

In the dental industry, efficient and effective control of infection is important to ensure the safety of a patient. Disinfection and sterilization are essential to prevent transmission of infectious pathogens to patients and staff. There are number of programs on infection control that spread awareness about sterilization and cleaning of dental devices and instruments. Dental professionals should take proper care regarding instruments used for surgical procedures to avoid any kind of infection. Closed cassette system is an efficient method to sterilize, process, and organize instruments that are used in dental facilities.

Key drivers of the global dental sterilization market include surge in the number of dental facilities, and increase in dental care personnel, rise in prevalence of dental ailments, and high demand for cosmetic dentistry. Developing countries offer significant opportunities for players in the market. However, increase in outsourcing of dental sterilization services to third-party reprocessors and stringent regulations on dental devices are expected to hamper the growth of the global dental sterilization market. High-tech dental device sterilization & cleaning and noncompliance with sterilization standards are also likely to restrain the market in the next few years.

In terms of product, the global dental sterilization market can be segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories. The instruments segment can be divided into sterilization equipment, cleaning & disinfection equipment, and packaging equipment. Sterilization equipment can be classified into high-temperature sterilizers and low-temperature sterilizers.

Cleaning & disinfectant equipment can be bifurcated into washer disinfectants and ultrasonic cleaners. Washer disinfectants are projected to account for a larger share of the cleaning & disinfection equipment sub-segment by 2026. This is due to convenience offered, high adoption rate, and efficacy in complicated device disinfection through its procedure comprising five-steps: flushing, washing, rinsing, thermal disinfection, and drying of used devices.

The consumables & accessories segment can be categorized into surface disinfectants, sterilization packaging accessories, instrument disinfectants, sterilization indicators, and lubrication & cleaning solutions. The sterilization indicators sub-segment of the consumables & accessories segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR due to increase in need to monitor the sterilization process to eliminate every chance of cross-contamination in a dental facility.

In terms of end-user, the global dental sterilization market can be classified into hospitals, dental clinics, and dental laboratories. The dental clinics segment is likely to dominate the dental sterilization market due to increase in the number of clinics, dental professionals, and procedures performed in clinics. Dental laboratories manufacture dental products such as implants, one of the most advanced technologies. Rise in the number of dental surgeries fuels the growth of the dental laboratories segment.

Based on region, the global dental sterilization market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to availability of advanced medical facilities, rise in awareness among people about dental care, initiatives taken by governments in dental care, and increase in disposable income. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for dental sterilization equipment due to increase in the number of hospitals and clinics that offer large opportunities to key players, advancements in dentistry, and high incidence of dental ailments.

Key players operating in the global dental sterilization market are Getinge AB, Midmark Corporation, SciCan Ltd., Planmeca Oy, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Matachana Group, A-dec, Inc., W&H, and Hu-Friedy. These players have adopted different growth strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and new product development to gain competitive advantage in the global dental sterilization market.

