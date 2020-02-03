Dental Services Market – Rise in the Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry, Introduction to Newer Technologies and Expanding Private Health Insurance Coverage Drive the Market

The term ‘dental services’ refers to diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of dental diseases or issues. Dental diseases or issues include gingivitis, toothache, periodontitis, dental plaque, tooth decay, and pyorrhea. Dental services primarily include cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, oral surgery, root canal (endodontic), laser dentistry, smile makeover, and dentures. Dental services is one of the rapidly growing segments of the health care industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), five billion people are suffering from tooth decay and more than 40% of elderly people are suffering from total tooth loss across the world. Increase in the incidence and prevalence of dental diseases boost the global dental services market. Furthermore, rise in the demand for cosmetic dentistry, introduction to newer technologies such as painless tooth extraction, and expanding private health insurance coverage drive the global dental services market. Increasing adoption of sugar-based products, changing lifestyle, and growing awareness about dental care are factors driving the dental services market. However, improved self-care practices and high cost of the dental services restrain the global dental services market. Currently, most research is focused on the development of dental vaccines to prevent dental diseases, which restrains the dental services market further.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-services-market.html

The global dental services market has been segmented based on type of dental service, end-user, and geography. Based on type of dental service, the dental services market has been divided into dental implants, laser dentistry, oral & maxillofacial surgery, root canal (endodontic), cosmetic dentistry, dentures, smile makeover, and others. Laser dentistry is the most lucrative segment of the dental services market, as it eliminates the need to use surgical instruments such as hand pieces, dental drills, and other surgical dental tools. Based on end-user, the global dental services market has been segmented into dental clinics and hospitals. The dental clinics segment is expected to hold the maximum dental services market share, expanding at a high growth rate during the forecast period. This is because dental clinics offer a majority of dental services. Moreover, collaboration of dental clinics with insurance companies drives the dental clinics segment. The growing number of dental awareness campaigns is one of the latest trends that the market is witnessing. Dental awareness campaigns are essential to increase awareness among people about the requirement for regular dental checkups. These campaigns are primarily planned by social media via visual media and print media tie-ups to promote the necessity of dental health checkups. For instance, ‘Colgate Bright Smiles’, a dental campaign arranged by Bright Future, is one of the most successful dental awareness campaigns reaching out to children across the world. The introduction of such campaigns across the world would promote growth of the dental services market in the near future.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39341

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com