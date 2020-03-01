Dental Restorative Supplies Market: Increasing Dental Procedures Augmenting Sales

The report on “Dental Restorative Supplies Market offers a comprehensive evaluation of the business opportunities in contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market. It also offers insights on contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market outlook, and list of service providers in the contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market for the duration from 2018 to 2026. The research report on dental restorative supplies market is a wealth of information featuring 16 detailed chapters along with figures and tables. Key market metrics such as market attractiveness index, supply and value chain analysis and year-on-year growth have also been covered in the report giving an exquisite completeness to the reader. Moreover, the report is systematically structured for the convenience of the reader

Increasing number of dental procedures on the back of growing consumption of junk food, tobacco intake and dental trauma have fuelled the demand for dental restorative supplies. Moreover, increasing rate of dental carries are expected to drive the sales of dental restorative supplies worldwide, in turn supporting the growth of their market.

Rising Dental Disorder Awareness and Growing Root Canal Treatment Fuelling Adoption

Rising dental disorders on the global front have triggered a sense of awareness among individuals driving the need for restorative dentistry. Increasing awareness quotient has largely supported the growth of the restorative dentistry space by favoring procedures such as dental implants, filling and crown implants. Rising root canal treatments are also expected to push the use of dental restorative supplies in turn driving their market’s growth. For instance, according to the American Association of Endodontists, around 15 million root canal treatments are performed every year in the United States alone.

Use in Indirect Restoration to Expand at Robust Rate than Direct Restoration

Demand for dental restorative supplies in indirect restoration procedures is relatively higher than direct restoration procedures. Dental restorative supplies such as veneers, inlays, artificial teeth, onlays and laminates are witnessing significant demand in the indirect restoration procedures. Moreover, compatibility of CAD/CAM technologies in indirect restoration applications and their use for obtaining digital impressions using impression creating dental restorative supplies is expected to fuel sales of dental restorative supplies in indirect restoration procedures. However, adoption of dental restorative supplies in direct restoration applications are likely to remain at the vanguard of dominance through 2028.

The report analyses the global dental restorative supplies market based on the regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan Japan CIS & Russia

Middle East & Africa

The report analyses the global dental restorative supplies market based on the product type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The product types covered in the report include:

Adhesive & Cement Accessories

Amalgam Impression Material

Composite

The report provide information on strategic alliances and key acquisitions. For instance, in September 2017, dental division of 3M Company acquired Elution Technologies LLC. From a development standpoint, companies are launching new products. For example, KaVo Kerr Corporation launched OptiBond Universal, a new addition to its OptiBond product line in April 2017. Likewise, Zimmer Biomet has introduced TSV BellaTek Encode Healing Abutment

