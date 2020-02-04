Dental Mirror Market Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2026

Dental mirror, also known as mouth mirror, is widely used in dentistry to achieve indirect vision by dentists. Indirect vision is essential for certain parts of the mouth where visibility is difficult or impossible. Dental mirrors are used to create light by reflection to aid in the visibility. The head o the mirror is generally round in shape. Commonly used mirror sizes are No. 4 Ø (18 mm) and No. 5 Ø (20 mm). Typical design of a dental mirror consists of a small, cylindrical metal shaft. A metal disk is attached to the end of it to hold the mirror. Dental mirrors are biologically inert and can be autoclaved for sterilization purpose. Reusable mirrors are available in the market which can be sterilized and reused, while disposable dental mirrors are available as well.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-mirror-market.html

Rise in the prevalence of dental disorders due to improper eating habits and poor hygiene practices, availability of trained dentists across the world, and advancement in dental technologies are expected to boost the growth of the dental mirror market during the forecast period. Moreover, support and subsidies provided by the government for efficient medical equipment and favorable insurance reimbursement policies are the other factors expected to augment the growth of the market in the near future. However, high cost of dental procedures and ignorance toward timely dental checkups are anticipated to slowdown the growth of the dental mirror market.

The global dental mirror market can be segmented based on product type, type of material used, size, reflecting surface of the mirror, and end-user. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into one-sided dental mirror and double-sided dental mirror. In terms of type of material used, the dental mirror market can be categorized into stainless steel mirror, titanium mirror, aluminum mirror, and plastic mirror. Plastic mirrors are disposable. Based on reflecting surface of the mirror, the dental mirror market can be segmented into flat (plain, regular) surface mirror, concave mirror, and front surface mirror. Flat or plain mirrors are highly preferred owing to their good image quality. Based on end-user, the dental mirror market can be split into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The dental clinics segment is expected to dominate the global dental mirror market during the forecast period.

Obtain the Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56157

Based on geography, the global dental mirror market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Major demand for dental mirrors is likely to be generated from the developed regions, such as, North America and Europe, owing to high disposable income, significant health care expenditure, presence of large geriatric patient pool seeking advanced medical care, launch of new products, growing prevalence of dental diseases, and increasing number of dental procedures performed in these regions. The dental mirrors market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to improving health care infrastructure in the emerging economies of the region. Not only hospitals in developing countries are generating high demand for advanced dental equipment, specialty clinics are also mushrooming in these countries as more and more medical practitioners are opting for dentistry and working out of their own facilities.

Key players operating in the dental mirror market include Integra LifeSciences, Medesy Srl, Parkell, Inc., PRODONT-HOLLIGER, Zirc, Asa Dental S.p.A., Supply Clinic, Inc., Addler Engineering Solution, Essential Dental Systems, Inc., and HELMUT ZEPF MEDIZINTECHNIK GMBH. These players are focusing on new product launches and mergers and acquisitions strategies to grow their business.

Request for the Discount on the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=56157