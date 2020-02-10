Dental Materials Market 2019 Global Analysis & Forecast to 2023 Market Research Report

This report splits Dental Materials market by Materials Type, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

3M ESPE (USA)

88Dent – Pocket Laser (Italy)

Amann Girrbach (Austria)

BART MEDICAL S.R.L. (Italy)

Coltene (Spain)

DATRON (Germany)

DENTAL MANUFACTURING S.p.A. – Ruthinium Group (Italy)

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

DiaDent Group International (Canada)

DOCERAM Medical Ceramics GmbH (Germany)

ELSODENT (France)

GT Medical (Spain)

imes-icore (Germany)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein)

Jensen Dental (USA)

Kerr Dental (USA)

Merz Dental GmbH (Germany)

META-BIOMED (Korea)

Renfert (Germany)

Schutz Dental GmbH (Germany)

Shofu Dental GmbH (Germany)

Ultradent Products, Inc. (USA)

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)

White Peaks Dental Systems GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

Wieland Dental + Technik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Zfx (Germany)

Zhermack (Italy)

Zirkonzahn (Italy)

ZUBLER (Germany)

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Dental Materials Market, by Materials Type

Acrylic

Ceramic

Alloy

Metal

Other (Hybrid, Zirconium, Silicone)

Dental Materials Market, by

Main Applications

Dental Restorations

Dental Prostheses

CAD/CAM

Modeling

Other (Casting, Milling)

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2790499-global-dental-materials-detailed-analysis-report-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Dental Materials Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023

Chapter One Dental Materials Market Overview

1.1 Global Dental Materials Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2013-2023

1.2 Dental Materials, by Materials Type 2013-2023

1.2.1 Global Dental Materials Sales Market Share by Materials Type 2013-2023

1.2.2 Global Dental Materials Revenue Market Share by Materials Type 2013-2023

1.2.3 Global Dental Materials Price by Materials Type 2013-2023

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Ceramic

1.2.6 Alloy

1.2.7 Metal

1.2.8 Other (Hybrid, Zirconium, Silicone)

1.3 Dental Materials, by 2013-2023

1.3.1 Global Dental Materials Sales Market Share by 2013-2023

1.3.2 Global Dental Materials Revenue Market Share by 2013-2023

1.3.3 Global Dental Materials Price by 2013-2023

Chapter Two Dental Materials by Regions 2013-2018

2.1 Global Dental Materials Sales Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

2.2 Global Dental Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

2.3 Global Dental Materials Price by Regions 2013-2018

2.4 North America

2.4.1 United States

2.4.2 Canada

2.5 Latin America

2.5.1 Mexico

2.5.2 Brazil

2.5.3 Argentina

2.5.4 Others in Latin America

2.6 Europe

2.6.1 Germany

2.6.2 United Kingdom

2.6.3 France

2.6.4 Italy

2.6.5 Spain

2.6.6 Russia

2.6.7 Netherland

2.6.8 Others in Europe

2.7 Asia & Pacific

2.7.1 China

2.7.2 Japan

2.7.3 India

2.7.4 Korea

2.7.5 Australia

2.7.6 Southeast Asia

2.7.6.1 Indonesia

2.7.6.2 Thailand

2.7.6.3 Philippines

2.7.6.4 Vietnam

2.7.6.5 Singapore

2.7.6.6 Malaysia

2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia

2.8 Africa & Middle East

2.8.1 South Africa

2.8.2 Egypt

2.8.3 Turkey

2.8.4 Saudi Arabia

2.8.5 Iran

2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East

Chapter Three Dental Materials by Players 2013-2018

3.1 Global Dental Materials Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2013-2018

3.2 Global Dental Materials Revenue Share by Players 2013-2018

3.3 Global Top Players Dental Materials Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Top Players Dental Materials Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

Chapter Four Dental Materials by Consumer 2013-2018

4.1 Global Dental Materials Sales Market Share by Consumer 2013-2018

4.2 Dental Restorations

4.3 Dental Prostheses

4.4 CAD/CAM

4.5 Modeling

4.6 Other (Casting, Milling)

4.7 Consuming Habit and Preference

Chapter Five Global Top Players Profile

5.1 3M ESPE (USA)

5.1.1 3M ESPE (USA) Company Details and Competitors

5.1.2 3M ESPE (USA) Key Dental Materials Models and Performance

5.1.3 3M ESPE (USA) Dental Materials Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.1.4 3M ESPE (USA) Dental Materials Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.2 88Dent – Pocket Laser (Italy)

5.2.1 88Dent – Pocket Laser (Italy) Company Details and Competitors

5.2.2 88Dent – Pocket Laser (Italy) Key Dental Materials Models and Performance

5.2.3 88Dent – Pocket Laser (Italy) Dental Materials Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.2.4 88Dent – Pocket Laser (Italy) Dental Materials Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.3 Amann Girrbach (Austria)

5.3.1 Amann Girrbach (Austria) Company Details and Competitors

5.3.2 Amann Girrbach (Austria) Key Dental Materials Models and Performance

5.3.3 Amann Girrbach (Austria) Dental Materials Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.3.4 Amann Girrbach (Austria) Dental Materials Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.4 BART MEDICAL S.R.L. (Italy)

5.4.1 BART MEDICAL S.R.L. (Italy) Company Details and Competitors

5.4.2 BART MEDICAL S.R.L. (Italy) Key Dental Materials Models and Performance

5.4.3 BART MEDICAL S.R.L. (Italy) Dental Materials Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.4.4 BART MEDICAL S.R.L. (Italy) Dental Materials Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.5 Coltene (Spain)

5.5.1 Coltene (Spain) Company Details and Competitors

5.5.2 Coltene (Spain) Key Dental Materials Models and Performance

5.5.3 Coltene (Spain) Dental Materials Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.5.4 Coltene (Spain) Dental Materials Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.6 DATRON (Germany)

5.6.1 DATRON (Germany) Company Details and Competitors

5.6.2 DATRON (Germany) Key Dental Materials Models and Performance

5.6.3 DATRON (Germany) Dental Materials Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.6.4 DATRON (Germany) Dental Materials Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.7 DENTAL MANUFACTURING S.p.A. – Ruthinium Group (Italy)

5.7.1 DENTAL MANUFACTURING S.p.A. – Ruthinium Group (Italy) Company Details and Competitors

5.7.2 DENTAL MANUFACTURING S.p.A. – Ruthinium Group (Italy) Key Dental Materials Models and Performance

5.7.3 DENTAL MANUFACTURING S.p.A. – Ruthinium Group (Italy) Dental Materials Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.7.4 DENTAL MANUFACTURING S.p.A. – Ruthinium Group (Italy) Dental Materials Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.8 DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

5.8.1 DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Company Details and Competitors

5.8.2 DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Key Dental Materials Models and Performance

5.8.3 DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Dental Materials Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.8.4 DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Dental Materials Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.9 DiaDent Group International (Canada)

5.9.1 DiaDent Group International (Canada) Company Details and Competitors

5.9.2 DiaDent Group International (Canada) Key Dental Materials Models and Performance

5.9.3 DiaDent Group International (Canada) Dental Materials Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.9.4 DiaDent Group International (Canada) Dental Materials Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.10 DOCERAM Medical Ceramics GmbH (Germany)

5.10.1 DOCERAM Medical Ceramics GmbH (Germany) Company Details and Competitors

5.10.2 DOCERAM Medical Ceramics GmbH (Germany) Key Dental Materials Models and Performance

5.10.3 DOCERAM Medical Ceramics GmbH (Germany) Dental Materials Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.10.4 DOCERAM Medical Ceramics GmbH (Germany) Dental Materials Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.11 ELSODENT (France)

5.12 GT Medical (Spain)

5.13 imes-icore (Germany)

5.14 Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein)

5.15 Jensen Dental (USA)

5.16 Kerr Dental (USA)

5.17 Merz Dental GmbH (Germany)

5.18 META-BIOMED (Korea)

5.19 Renfert (Germany)

5.20 Schutz Dental GmbH (Germany)

5.21 Shofu Dental GmbH (Germany)

5.22 Ultradent Products, Inc. (USA)

5.23 VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)

5.24 White Peaks Dental Systems GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

5.25 Wieland Dental + Technik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

5.26 Zfx (Germany)

5.27 Zhermack (Italy)

5.28 Zirkonzahn (Italy)

5.29 ZUBLER (Germany)

Continued…..