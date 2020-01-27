Dental irrigation, also known as oral irrigation, is used as an alternative for flossing in case of people with sensitive gums, diabetes, orthodontic appliances, or people who cannot tolerate flossing. It helps to reduce bacteria and plaque and control gingivitis. People with dental implants need to take special care while cleaning their teeth, and therefore, require dental devices such as irrigators for oral care. Dental irrigators release a stream of pressurized water to clean the teeth, gums, and oral cavity preventing plaque formation.

The global dental irrigation devices market is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to launch of new products by dental irrigation devices market players, increase in the prevalence of dental diseases, and rise in demand for technological advanced devices in dentistry. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, in 2016, oral diseases affected nearly half of the world’s population and periodontal diseases & dental caries are the most common dental problems.

The global dental irrigation devices market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the dental irrigation devices market can be classified into irrigation systems, irrigation needles, irrigation tips, and others. The irrigation systems segment is anticipated to account for the largest dental irrigation devices market share during the forecast period due to increase in demand for dental irrigation systems and large number of global as well as local dental irrigation product manufactures.

Based on end-user, the global dental irrigation devices market can be divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and home health care. The home health care segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, due to increase in awareness about the importance of dental hygiene, rise in demand for dental care products for adults and children, and surge in the use of oral care devices at home.

In terms of region, the global dental irrigation devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the dental irrigation devices market in the region is attributed to rise in emphasis on dental care, increase in the adoption of dental care products, and extensive use of dental care treatment options for various dental diseases.

According to the American Academy of Periodontology, half of the adults in the U.S. have periodontal disease. Moreover, 64.7 million adults in the country have periodontitis and the prevalence rate in adults has increased to 70%. Moreover, oral care has gained importance among the adults and children, which fuels the growth of the market. The market in Europe is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Germany, the U.K., and France are expected to constitute major shares of the market in the region. Growth of the market in the region is attributed to rise in prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases among children and adults. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 20% to 90% of 6-year-old children in Europe have dental caries and 5% to 20% of middle-aged (35 years to 44 years) adults have periodontal diseases. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by rise in the number of dental clinics and increase in root canal procedures in hospitals and dental clinics.

Key players operating in the global dental irrigation devices market are Kerr Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, COLTENE Group, Vista Dental Products, h2ofloss limited, Aquapick, Shenzhen Relish Technology Co., Ltd., VDW GmbH, Oratec Corp, and ECPlaza Network, Inc.

