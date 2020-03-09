DENTAL IMPLANTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Dental implants are zirconium or titanium-based tooth roots that are embedded into the upper or lower jaw bone to support dental prostheses. They are implanted in individuals who have lost their teeth due to periodontal diseases, tooth injuries, or aging.
The analysts forecast Global Dental Implants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Dental Implants market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Dental Implants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Danaher
• Dentsply Sirona
• Henry Schein
• Institut Straumann
• OSSTEM Implant
• Zimmer Biomet
Market driver
• Increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments
Market challenge
• High cost of dental implants and implant procedures
Market trend
• Emergence of robotic dental surgery
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIALS
Overview
Comparison by material
Titanium dental implants
Zirconium dental implants
Market opportunity by material
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COST
Overview
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Overview
Dental hospitals and dental clinics
Dental laboratories
Others (physicians’ offices and dental service organizations)
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Dental implants market in EMEA
Dental implants market in Americas
Dental implants market in APAC
Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
Emergence of robotic dental surgery
Growing dental tourism
Increasing implementation of different models of partnerships
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive landscape
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Danaher
Dentsply Sirona
Henry Schein
Institut Straumann
OSSTEM IMPLANT
Zimmer Biomet
..…..Continued
