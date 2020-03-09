DENTAL IMPLANTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Dental implants are zirconium or titanium-based tooth roots that are embedded into the upper or lower jaw bone to support dental prostheses. They are implanted in individuals who have lost their teeth due to periodontal diseases, tooth injuries, or aging.

The analysts forecast Global Dental Implants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Dental Implants market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Dental Implants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Danaher

• Dentsply Sirona

• Henry Schein

• Institut Straumann

• OSSTEM Implant

• Zimmer Biomet

Market driver

• Increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments

Market challenge

• High cost of dental implants and implant procedures

Market trend

• Emergence of robotic dental surgery

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIALS

Overview

Comparison by material

Titanium dental implants

Zirconium dental implants

Market opportunity by material

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COST

Overview

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview

Dental hospitals and dental clinics

Dental laboratories

Others (physicians’ offices and dental service organizations)

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Dental implants market in EMEA

Dental implants market in Americas

Dental implants market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of robotic dental surgery

Growing dental tourism

Increasing implementation of different models of partnerships

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein

Institut Straumann

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Zimmer Biomet

..…..Continued

