Dental Equipment Valued at USD 6.05 Billion in 2016 and is projected to garner USD 9.5 Billion by the end of 2024

Dental Equipment Market Overview
Dental equipment refers to the devices being used for oral care, detection and treatment of dentistry related diseases. Further, standard dental equipment are the equipment’s used to examine, restore and extract teeth and manipulate tissues. The major advantages of dental equipment comprises of easy removal of teeth and various dental treatment.
Market Size and Forecast
The global dental equipment market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, the market of dental equipment was valued at USD 6.05 Billion in 2016 and is projected to garner USD 9.5 Billion by the end of 2024. Factor such as, rising demand for dental procedure is anticipated to drive the growth of the global dental equipment market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis has segmented global dental equipment market into the following segments:
By Product Type
- Dental Radiology Equipment
- Dental Lasers
- Systems and Parts
- Laboratory Machines
- Hygiene Maintenance Devices
- Other Equipment
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Dental Laboratories
By Region
Global dental equipment market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
- North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Key Players
Straumann, Sirona Dental Systems, Noble Biocare, Planmeca OY, 3M ESPE, Carestream Health Inc., Danaher, Biolase, A-dec Inc., Midmark Corporation
