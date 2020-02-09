Dental Equipment Market will Reach at a CAGR of 4.70% from 2016 – 2024

Dental equipment and imaging devices find applications in a dental office for diagnosis and treatment of various dental ailments. The global dental equipment market is primarily driven by advancements in diagnostics and treatment technologies. In addition, growing awareness about role of dentistry in aesthetics is encouraging growth of the market.

The global dental equipment and imaging market by products is classified into six categories, viz. dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems and parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance, and other equipment.

Systems & parts market held majority share of the overall dental equipment and imaging market in 2011, owing to their wide range of applications in dental procedures. This was followed by dental radiology equipment whose market share was over 20% of the total market in 2011. Cone beam CT is the fastest growing product market due to its advantages over conventional x-ray equipment such as focused x-ray generation and lesser exposure of tissues.

Dental lasers formed the smallest segment in dental equipment and imaging market owing to their recent introduction, however, they are expected to grow at a rapid rate. Dental lasers will be the fastest growing product segment with their increasing adoption in the dental offices. Dental lasers will increasingly find utility in dental surgeries owing to their advantages such as portability, and short healing time after surgery.

The overall dental equipment market is segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and the rest of the world regions, on the basis of geography. The North America dental equipment market held majority of the market share in 2011. It was followed by the European market whose market share was calculated to be approximately 35% in 2011.