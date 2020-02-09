Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026

Dental crowns and bridges are artificial dental devices used to restore original dental state. These help to strengthen the tooth, modify the shape & size of tooth, and improve esthetic appearance. Dental crowns are a secure way to fill gaps and help restore your smile if you have missing or damaged teeth. A dental crown, also called dental cap, is placed over a tooth to completely encircle it to restore its shape and size, eventually improving its appearance. Crowns are often necessary to protect a weaker tooth from fracturing, as a replacement for partially decayed tooth, restore a broken tooth, join a bridge, cover a tooth implant, cover a badly shaped and discolored tooth, and hide a tooth that has undergone root canal treatment. A bridge is used to replace missing or extracted tooth by joining an artificial tooth to adjacent teeth or implants. It consists of two caps with a false tooth in between. These caps are placed on the tooth on either side of the missing tooth. The supporting teeth on either side of false tooth are also known as abutment teeth. Bridges are helpful to restore smile, restore ability to speak and chew, maintain the face shape, replace missing teeth to distribute chewing force more evenly, and prevent remaining teeth from drifting out of position.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-crowns-bridges-market.html

Increase in the geriatric population, rise in adoption of advanced dentistry technologies in developed countries, surge in edentulous population, high incidence of oral diseases, increase in per capita income, and rise in preference for cosmetic surgeries in youth drives the global dental crowns and bridges market. However, limited knowledge and awareness about dental implants, high cost, and long duration of treatment are expected to restrain the global market in the next few years. Increase in popularity of CAD/CAM technologies for the manufacture of dental crowns, GUM surgery by laser, and combination of dental crowns and veneers are the recent trends in the global dental crowns and bridges market.

The global dental crowns and bridges market can be segmented based on product type and material. In terms of product type, the market can be bifurcated into crowns and bridges. The bridges segment accounted for the largest market share due to increase in edentulous population compared to population with damaged tooth. The bridges segment can be divided into traditional dental bridges, cantilever bridges, Maryland bridges, and implant supported bridges. The type of dental bridge varies significantly depending on the current dental health, lifestyle, and budget. Traditional dental bridges dominate the market due to their ability to create a seamless appearance and improve dental health. The crowns segment can be classified into ceramic crowns, porcelain fused to metal crowns, gold alloy crowns, base metal alloy crowns, and glass crowns.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51540

The ceramic crowns segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to cost effectiveness of these crowns. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Based on material, the global dental crowns and bridges market can be categorized into ceramic and metal. The ceramic segment held the largest share of the dental crowns and bridges market due to the close resemblance of ceramics with natural tooth.

In terms of region, the global dental crowns and bridges market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Growth of the dental crowns and bridges market in North America is attributed to high incidence of missing teeth, rise in the geriatric population, presence of major players in the region, and favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S. The dental crowns and bridges market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR owing to increase in per capita income, rise in the middle class population, and surge in consciousness about appearance, low cost of treatment in India and China, and growing medical tourism.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=51540

Major players operating in the global dental crowns and bridges market include Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, BioHorizons, 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent, Camlog Holding, Heraeus Holding and Wieland Dental.