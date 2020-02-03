DENTAL CHARTING SOFTWARE 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Dental Charting Software Market 2018
Description:
Dental charting software that allows you to centralize all patient information, and supports workflows for ease of use.
In 2017, the global Dental Charting Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Dental Charting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Charting Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Panda Dental Software
Open Dental Software
MacPractice
Henry Schein (Dentrix)
Suzy Systems
Professional Economics Bureau of America
Curve Dental
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Dental Clinic
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
