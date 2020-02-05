DENTAL CARE EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

Global Dental Care Equipment Industry

The global dental care equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and rising prevalence of dental caries are estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. Further, increasing medical and dental tourism in the emerging countries such as India, Thailand and Malaysia are also estimated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the market.

World is on the verge of attaining a demographic milestones. Previously, population aged less than 65 is more as compared to the people aged 65 or more. However, the current scenarios have changed. The change is driven by the increasing life expectancy rate and a noteworthy decline in the fertility rates, which leads to the increasing geriatric population across the globe. The geriatric population is increasing very rapidly. According to WHO, in 2015, the total number of geriatric population across the globe was estimated to be around 524 million, it is further estimated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. These are the major factors that are indicating the increasing geriatric population across the globe. People aged more than 65 are prone to dental caries and periodontal disease due to weak immune system and comparatively weaker teeth. Therefore, increasing geriatric population is estimated to augment the growth of the dental equipment market.

However, certain factors such as high cost of dental equipment and apathy towards dental care in developing countries are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market. Besides these restraints, rising disposable income in emerging regions and technological advancements in dental equipment are estimated to develop myriad growth opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global dental equipment market is analysed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. Europe is estimated to be the leading region in the global dental equipment market owing to the increasing geriatric population, high reimbursement rate in Germany, Netherland and Sweden, and growing government expenditure on oral healthcare in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region owing to the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and growing disposable incomes in the region. Further, growing medical and dental tourism in the developing countries such as India, China, Thailand, and Malaysia are also estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of the global dental equipment market.

Competitive Insights

Some of the key vendors of the dental equipment across the globe are 3M ESPE, A-Dec Inc., AMD Lasers, Biolase Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dantsply Sirona International Inc., GC Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Hu-Friedy MGF Co., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corporation, Nakanishi Inc., Noble Biocare, Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Group, Sirona Dental Systems Inc. Straumann, Sybron Dental Specalities Inc. Ultradent Products Inc. Zimmer and so on.

Market Segmentation

4.1. Global dental equipment market by radiology equipment

4.2. Global dental equipment market by dental lasers

4.3. Global dental equipment market by laboratory machines

4.4. Global dental equipment market by hygiene maintenance devices

4.5. Global dental equipment market by systems and parts

4.6. Global dental equipment market by other equipment

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Dental Equipment Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Dental Equipment Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Dental Equipment Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

