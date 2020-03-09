Dental Bleaching Materials Market 2018: Business Intelligence, Development, Trends & Opportunity, Top Companies and Future Insights 2028

Dental discoloration is the abnormal change in color of the teeth. While external discoloration is due to the accumulation of stains on the surface of the teeth, intrinsic discoloration is caused by the absorption of pigment particles into the tooth structure. One of the most major causes of intrinsic discoloration is ageing. Deposition of secondary dentin occurs throughout life. This secondary dentin is darker and more opaque than the primary dentin, thereby giving an overall darker appearance to the teeth. Tooth decay and fluorosis is the second most common cause for intrinsic dental discoloration. Dental plaque and calculus are the most common causes for extrinsic dental discoloration. Furthermore, some types of foods and drinks that contain carotenoids or xanthonoids, such as cola, coffee and wine, are also common causes of extrinsic dental discoloration along with smoking/chewing tobacco and betel leaf.

The preferred method to treat dental discoloration is dental bleaching. A variety of peroxide compounds are being used as dental bleaching materials. Some of these dental bleaching materials include the use of carbamide peroxide, hydrogen peroxide, sodium perborate and calcium peroxide. There are two types of dental bleaching material systems currently available — these include the in-office bleaches and the in-home bleaches. In recent years, a variety of over-the-counter dental bleaching materials have become available. Furthermore, there is an ongoing dispute as to whether dental bleaching materials should be regulated as a cosmetic or therapeutic device and whether these dental bleaching materials should be sold over-the-counter.

Primary factors driving the dental bleaching materials market include growing desire to change one’s appearance to look healthy and young as well as to build self-confidence. Besides, periodontal diseases as well as other factors, such as systemic drugs, age and trauma, also affect the color of teeth and are thus, driving the dental bleaching materials market. However, some disadvantages, such as hypoplastic or severely undermined enamel, deep microcracks, chemical burns and sensitive teeth, might limit the growth of the global dental bleaching materials market.

The global dental bleaching materials market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end users and geography. Based on product type: Materials containing hydrogen peroxide- Hydrogen peroxide, Carbamide peroxide, Sodium perborate, Sodium percarbonate, Calcium peroxide; Hydrogen peroxide-free materials- Titanium dioxide, Chlorine dioxide, Ozone; Based on end user: Dental Hospitals & Clinics (In-office), Home Care (In-home)

The dental bleaching materials market is a fragmented market with a number of players. Hydrogen Peroxide is the most common type of dental bleaching material used in the in-office dental bleaching products. In 2012, the European Union raised the percentage of hydrogen peroxide allowed in dental bleaching products to 6%, subject to the condition that these dental bleaching materials will include the first use by a dental practitioner under direct supervision. This change has driven the market growth of in-office dental bleaching materials. The development of over-the-counter dental bleaching products has driven the market for at-home dental bleaching materials. However, these products are less effective since the percentage of dental bleaching materials in these products is relatively low, which might slightly hinder the growth of the dental bleaching materials market.

Geographically, the global dental bleaching market is classified into 7 regions — North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are expected to be leaders in the global dental bleaching materials market owing to the concentration of key market players and early adoption in the region. The dental bleaching materials market in Asia Pacific region is also growing considerably due to the adoption of over-the-counter dental bleaching products and a number of emerging players in the region.

There are a number of players in the dental bleaching material market. Some of them are Ultradent Products, Inc., DC International, Evolve Dental Technologies, Inc., LumaLite, Inc., Philips Oral Healthcare, Temrex Corporation, Kulzer, Patterson Dental Supply and others.

