Denmark Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth Analysis, Challenges and Industry Key Players – TDC, Telia Denmark, Telenor, MIT Tele (DLG Tele), H3iG Denmark, Lycamobile, Tele2 | 2019-2023

Denmark’s telecom market competition impacting on revenue

Denmark’s competitive telecom market continues to benefit from having one of the highest broadband penetration rates globally, as well as comprehensive LTE coverage. This has stimulated a range of IP-enabled applications which has encouraged revenue growth in the mobile and internet segments, though market competition has meant that overall sector growth has fallen in recent years.

Excellent cable and DSL infrastructure have been supported by a progressive regulatory regime which has encouraged operator access to both copper and fibre networks. Fibre networks have a fast-growing footprint, while a number of community and metropolitan schemes have supplemented TDC’s own commitments to build out fibre nationally. The development of VDSL and fibre, as well as LTE-A and 5G in the mobile market, is crucial to meeting the government’s objective for all premises to have access to a 100Mb/s service by 2020.

The mobile market continues to show steady growth despite the country having one of the highest mobile penetration rates in Europe. Operators have started trials of 5G services while commercial services will be greatly supported from the beginning of 2020 when spectrum in a range of bands which will become available.

This report introduces the key aspects of the Danish telecom market, providing data on the fixed network services sector as well as profiles of the major operators. It also analyses market statistics and assesses the key regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection. In addition the market reviews the latest developments and statistics in the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, including subscriber forecasts. It also covers developments in the mobile voice and data sectors, including spectrum auctions and emerging technologies such as 5G.

Key developments:

Aqua Comms begins work on the North Atlantic Loop cable to Denmark;

TDC extends reach of DOCSIS3.1;

Continuing slide in number of PSTN lines;

TDC extends the reach of its DOCSIS3.1 service, providing 1Gb/s downloads;

Continuing growth in fibre network roll-outs;

TDC advances with vectoring VDSL;

Government to increase minimum national upload speed to 30Mb/s by 2020;

Hi3G signs roaming deal with TDC;

Telenor discontinues low-cost BiBoB brand and migrates customers to its CBB Mobil unit;

TDC expands NB-IoT across its LTE footprint;

MNOs end NFC-based mobile wallet platform;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to June 2018, telcos’ operating and financial data to Q4 2018, recent market developments.

