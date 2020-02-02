DENIM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Denim Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.
Global Denim market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Canatiba
Vicunha
Isko
Arvind
Aarvee
Nandan Denim Ltd
Weiqiao Textile
Sudarshan Jeans
Black Peony
Orta Anadolu
Jindal Worldwide
Etco Denim
Raymond UCO
Bhaskar Industries
Sangam
Oswal Denims
Suryalakshmi
Shasha Denims Limited
Xinlan Group
Alik Denim
Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment
Cone Denim
Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion
Weifang Lantian Textile
Jiangyin Chulong
Bafang Fabric
Haitian Textile
Advance Denim
KG Denim
Shunfeng Textile
Bossa
Shandong Wantai
Zhejiang Hongfa
Suyin
Changzhou Shuangyan Dueing and Weaving
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Light Denim
Medium Denim
Heavy Denim
By End-User / Application
Jeans
Shirt
Jacket
Others
