Denim Jeans Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Denim Jeans Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Denim Jeans Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Denim Jeans Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Denim Jeans Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.
Because the raw material denim fabric does not demand for high technology, and it is a typical labor oriented industry, the production is not controlled by several leading companies, whereas thousands of producers exist in China, and larger numbers of denim jeans companies rely on this industry globally. This industry is fragmented. It is characterized by hundreds of and thousands of suppliers. Levi Strauss & Co. is the global market leader in this market but it faces competition from a large number of players. The other major players in this report include VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo, Gap, H&M., etc.
On the basis of product type, the Regular Fit is projected to account for the largest revenue market share during the forecast period, and Slim Fit occupied more market share yearly, with 43.87% market share in 2017.
With the development of e-commerce platform in recent years, sales of stores are declining. Many enterprises have chosen to close some stores, and some companies even declare bankruptcy, such as American Apparel, True Religion Brand Jeans, Papaya Clothing, Gymbore, GandernMountain, etc. We predict that the share of Internet sales will increase in the future, but for some well-known brands, retail stores are necessary.
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Denim Jeans market is valued at 48100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 63400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Denim Jeans market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Denim Jeans in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Denim Jeans in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Denim Jeans market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Denim Jeans market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
PVH Corporation
Inditex
H&M
Replay
Mango
Frame
Citizen of Humanity
Denham
Pull&Bear
TopShop
VF Corp.
AG Jeans
American Apparel
American Eagle Outfitters
Uniqlo
Parasuco
Calvin Klein
True Religion
Diesel S.p.A.
DL1961 Premium Denim
Dolce & Gabbana Srl
Paper Denim & Cloth
Edwin
Esprit Holdings Ltd
Fidelity Denim
Gap
Goldsign Jeans
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961505-global-denim-jeans-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Regular Fit
Slim Fit
Loose Fit
Market size by End User
Women
Men
Children
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Denim Jeans Manufacturers
Denim Jeans Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Denim Jeans Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3961505-global-denim-jeans-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Denim Jeans Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Denim Jeans Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Regular Fit
1.4.3 Slim Fit
1.4.4 Loose Fit
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Denim Jeans Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Women
1.5.3 Men
1.5.4 Children
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Denim Jeans Market Size
2.1.1 Global Denim Jeans Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Denim Jeans Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Denim Jeans Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 PVH Corporation
11.1.1 PVH Corporation Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.1.5 PVH Corporation Recent Development
11.2 Inditex
11.2.1 Inditex Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Inditex Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Inditex Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.2.5 Inditex Recent Development
11.3 H&M
11.3.1 H&M Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 H&M Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 H&M Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.3.5 H&M Recent Development
11.4 Replay
11.4.1 Replay Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Replay Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Replay Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.4.5 Replay Recent Development
11.5 Mango
11.5.1 Mango Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Mango Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Mango Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.5.5 Mango Recent Development
11.6 Frame
11.6.1 Frame Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Frame Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Frame Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.6.5 Frame Recent Development
11.7 Citizen of Humanity
11.7.1 Citizen of Humanity Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Citizen of Humanity Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Citizen of Humanity Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.7.5 Citizen of Humanity Recent Development
11.8 Denham
11.8.1 Denham Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Denham Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Denham Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.8.5 Denham Recent Development
11.9 Pull&Bear
11.9.1 Pull&Bear Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Pull&Bear Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Pull&Bear Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.9.5 Pull&Bear Recent Development
11.10 TopShop
11.10.1 TopShop Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 TopShop Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 TopShop Denim Jeans Products Offered
11.10.5 TopShop Recent Development
Continued….
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)