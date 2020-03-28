Denim Jeans Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Denim Jeans Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Denim Jeans Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Denim Jeans Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.

Because the raw material denim fabric does not demand for high technology, and it is a typical labor oriented industry, the production is not controlled by several leading companies, whereas thousands of producers exist in China, and larger numbers of denim jeans companies rely on this industry globally. This industry is fragmented. It is characterized by hundreds of and thousands of suppliers. Levi Strauss & Co. is the global market leader in this market but it faces competition from a large number of players. The other major players in this report include VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo, Gap, H&M., etc.

On the basis of product type, the Regular Fit is projected to account for the largest revenue market share during the forecast period, and Slim Fit occupied more market share yearly, with 43.87% market share in 2017.

With the development of e-commerce platform in recent years, sales of stores are declining. Many enterprises have chosen to close some stores, and some companies even declare bankruptcy, such as American Apparel, True Religion Brand Jeans, Papaya Clothing, Gymbore, GandernMountain, etc. We predict that the share of Internet sales will increase in the future, but for some well-known brands, retail stores are necessary.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Denim Jeans market is valued at 48100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 63400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Denim Jeans market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Denim Jeans in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Denim Jeans in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Denim Jeans market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Denim Jeans market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

PVH Corporation

Inditex

H&M

Replay

Mango

Frame

Citizen of Humanity

Denham

Pull&Bear

TopShop

VF Corp.

AG Jeans

American Apparel

American Eagle Outfitters

Uniqlo

Parasuco

Calvin Klein

True Religion

Diesel S.p.A.

DL1961 Premium Denim

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Paper Denim & Cloth

Edwin

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Fidelity Denim

Gap

Goldsign Jeans

Market size by Product

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

Market size by End User

Women

Men

Children

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Denim Jeans Manufacturers

Denim Jeans Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Denim Jeans Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

