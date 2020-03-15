Dengue Vaccine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents Global Dengue Vaccine Market Research Report 2019 New Document to its Studies Database

Pune, India – March 11, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — The Aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for transmitting the dengue virus (DENV). The virus that causes dengue belongs to the Flavivirus genus of the Flaviviridae family. Dengue fever resembles influenza and affects adults, children, as well as infants, but it is rarely fatal. However, dengue hemorrhagic fever is a potentially fatal complication because of multiple factors such as fluid accumulation, severe bleeding, organ impairment, or plasma leaking.

With the increasing population density and global warming, there is a rapid growth in the prevalence of dengue, especially in the tropical and subtropical regions across the world. According to the National Institute of Health, approximately 0.05 to 0.2 billion cases of dengue infections are reported annually and the mortality rate due to dengue was above 20,000. The report has identified the rapid growth in disease incidences as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the dengue vaccine market in the coming years. The prevalence of dengue is present in more than 125 countries across the world and the rising prevalence of dengue will drive the market during the forecast period.

The dengue vaccine market is marginally concentrated due to the presence and dominance of the established players. Several companies are investing in R&D to develop more advanced products and expand their product portfolio. Several organizations are merging for research and making enormous efforts to develop vaccines that can challenge the Sanofi Pasteur’s exclusivity in the dengue treatment market. Moreover, several organizations are making huge investments in R&D to develop novel treatment options.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the dengue vaccine market owing to the increasing incidences of dengue cases. The dengue treatment market in the Americas will profit from the bilateral program, Indo-U.S. Vaccine Action Program (VAP), which is concentrated on activities related to immunization and vaccine-related research.

The global Dengue Vaccine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dengue Vaccine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dengue Vaccine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

GeneOne Life Sciences

Medigen Biologics

Panacea Biotec

Sun Pharmaceutical

U.S NIH

Vabiotec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CYD-TDV

DENVax or TAK-003

TetraVax-DV

TDENV PIV

V180

DNA vaccines

Segment by Application

Government institutions

Hospitals

NGOs

