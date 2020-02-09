Dendritic Cell and CAR-T Therapies Market Review with Forecast Research Report 2017 – 2025

Dendritic cells are known as accessory cells of the mammalian immune system. Their major function is to process surface antigen of T cells of immune system. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR-T) therapy is an immunotherapy, which is primarily used to treat cancers. Dendritic cells are antigen-presenting cells that are a part of mammalian cells and functions by provoking anti-tumor responses. Dendritic cells can be activated in vivo by genetic engineering. Current cellular immunotherapy treatment therapies are divided into CAR-T, CAR-NK, stem cell therapeutics direct reprogramming, and dendritic cell immunotherapies. Sipuleucel-T is the only approved immunotherapy based on the concept of dendritic cells mechanism, which was approved in 2010 for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer. In August 2017, the U.S. food drug admiration (FDA) approved Kymriah CAR-T therapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In October 2017, Kite Pharma obtained FDA approval for its CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta. Kite Pharma was the second company to launch CAR-T in the market.

In last decade, there has been significant growth in in developed countries and awareness initiative taken by government to educate patients about early diagnostic test and treatment. This has helped in the early detection of cancer, which is preventing the disease from progressing into aggressive or advanced stages. This, in turn, is supporting the expansion of the cancer treatment market. Increasing prevalence of the disease, awareness regarding advancements in treatments and availability of various treatments drive market for cancer treatment market. New and upcoming therapy options such as cancer immunotherapy are likely to propel the dendritic cell and CAR-T therapies market. High cost of cellular immunotherapy and availability of treatment only in developed countries are factors that are likely to restrain the dendritic cell and CAR-T therapies market. Recently launched CAR-T drug Kymriah by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG is projected to boost the dendritic cell and CAR-T therapies market. Now a days cell therapy companies are vastly growing due to growing factors such as high number of cell therapy clinical trials, fasten cell therapy product approvals. Adoption of novel technologies for cell immunotherapy to transform healthcare.

The dendritic cell and CAR-T therapies market has been classified based on types of drugs, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of types of drugs, the market has been divided into drugs such as Kymriah (CAR-T therapy based), Sipuleucel-T (dendritic cell therapy based), and others. Based on type of distribution channel, the dendritic cell and CAR-T therapies market is bifurcated into hospitals and specialty clinics.

In terms of region the dendritic cell and CAR-T therapies market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America and Europe dominate the market. Rising prevalence of disease, world class diagnosis techniques, growing awareness among people, and increasing geriatric population are driving market in these regions. High investment in R&D activities and presence of African American population who are susceptible to cancer are boosting the market in the U.S. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding cancer, favorable government initiatives, advanced diagnosis laboratories with novel immunotherapies are driving the market in Asia Pacific. Increasing investment in research & development of immunotherapy and targeted therapies is creating a factor triggering the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. Latin America and Middle East are projected to hold minimum share of the market due to late adoption of advanced technologies.

Major players operating in dendritic cell and CAR-T therapies market includes Novartis AG, Kite Pharma, Eureka Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech, Immune Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Sorrento therapeutics, TILT Biotherapeutics, and Ziopharm.

