Demulsifier Market Increasing demand with leading players, Revenue Growth, Industry Share, Forecast 2027

Approximately 85% of the crude oil produced in the world is in the oil-in-water form, which causes major problems during exploration and production activities. The presence of oil in water causes corrosion of equipment such as pipelines and vessels and indirectly increases the transportation cost. To separate oil from water and to make the whole process of transportation easier and cheaper, certain chemicals are added to the water. These chemicals are referred to as demulsifiers or emulsion breakers, these are essential chemicals which are used to separate emulsion from crude oil.

Demulsifiers are used to separate emulsified water from crude oil during the production process. Demulsification must be done before crude oil is sent for refining process so as to avoid salt and water availability in emulsion, which may create problems during the refining process and lead to severe corrosion of equipment. Synthetic demulsifiers are added to bring about the complete demulsification of the water in oil emulsion. The main role of demulsifiers is to prevent repeated formation of oil emulsion due to decrease of mechanical strength which is formed on the surface of water drops. Demulsifier reagents are added to the emulsion to separate oil from water through sedimentation. Conventional demulsifiers used for such process include epoxy resins, polyamines, polyols and others. The demand for green demulsifiers has increased drastically in the last few years.

The demulsification process reduces the electrostatic force of repulsion between water droplets and brings all dispersed water droplets close through flocculation. It reduces surface tension between the water droplets as well as increases the speed of separation, simultaneously. Several factors are responsible for the slow growth of the demulsifiers market. These include stringent environmental regulations as many existing demulsifiers are toxic to the environment, high energy consumption during mixing and the fact that separating oil from a mixture is a time-consuming process.

Demulsifier: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for crude oil is expected to drive the demand for demulsifiers during forecast period.

Rising global energy demand acts as key driver for oil production, which is anticipated to positively influence the demand for demulsifiers. Owing to significant crude oil production, North America and Middle East regions are expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on mergers and acquisition tocater to the growing demand with targeted demulsifiers product portfolio for Oil and Gas sector. However, increasing concern about the impact of chemicals used in demulsifier on the environment is anticipated to restrain the consumption of demulsifiers to certain extent. Government regulations limit the use of chemicals which is also hampering the growth of the demulsifiers market globally. Manufacturers are putting efforts to develop eco-friendly demulsifiers, which are less toxic than existing demulsifiers to counter their negative impact on environment.

Demulsifier: Market Segmentation

Demulsifier market is segmented as follows.

On the basis of product type, the demulsifier market is segmented into:

Water Soluble

Oil Soluble

On the basis of application, the demulsifier market is segmented into:

Crude Oil

Lubricant

Sludge oil Treatment

Petrochemical Refineries

Oil based plants

The Demulsifiers market can be divided into seven different geographical regions/divisions: North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Prominent oil producing countries such as UAE, Canada, U.S., Russia, China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are among prime consumers of demulsifiers. Apart from this, manufacturers are keen over corrosion issues in pipelines and other infrastructure in oil and gas industries, these specific concerns are leading to development of advanced and eco-friendly demulsifiers by most of the chemical companies. Eco friendly demulsifiers are expected to witness significant growth in near future owing to low degree of negative impact on environment.

Owing to the increasing adoption of sustainable systems in oil production globally, the demulsifier market is projected to grow at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, new technologies and inventions in demulsifiers will foster growth in the global market.

Some of the key players of the demulsifiers market are:

The Dow Chemical Company

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Akzonobel N.V.

