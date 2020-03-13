Demand-Supply Scenario of Fructosamine Test Market to Remain Balanced During the Forecast Period 2018- 2028

Fructosamine testing is used to monitor the blood glucose level of a person suffering from diabetes mellitus. It is also helpful in determining the effectiveness of changes in one’s diabetic treatment plan, such as changes in diet, exercise or medication. The compound fructosamine is formed when glucose combines with protein, principally albumin, and this glycated protein is measured using the frustosamine test. The amount of glycated protein is proportional to the glucose present in the blood. These combined molecules exist till the time the protein or RBC are present in the blood. The Fructosamine test is more efficient than the HbA1c test as it helps to control diabetes by providing information on a person’s average blood glucose levels for the preceding 14-21 days. This test is not commonly used and recommended only by a practitioner when they want to monitor a person’s average glucose levels over the past 2 to 3 weeks. The test also does not require fasting. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) wants to consider fructosamine test as a substitute in situations where A1c cannot be reliably measured.

Fructosamine tests have been available through the laboratories since the early 1980s. A Fructosamine test is useful for patients suffering from a condition which may alter the accuracy of a Hemoglobin A1C test, such as Hemolytic Anemia. Serum fructosamine has also been found to be an independent predictor of vascular outcomes. A recent study proves the association of chronically-elevated fructosamine with prevalent retinopathy.

Fructosamine Test Market: Drivers & Restraints

The driving factor for the fructosamine test market includes the rising prevalence of diabetic population, increasing diabetes care, increasing access to diagnostic facilities as well as awareness among patients. Some of the factors restraining the fructosamine test market include the lack of standardization as well as concerns related with the reproducibility of this test. The Fructosamine test is also not recommended for routine use or as a replacement for A1C, which also restricts its market growth. Several studies regarding the strong association between a chronically-elevated HbA1c level and the occurrence of diabetes also limit the use of the fructosamine test.

Fructosamine Test Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type

Human Use Kits

Veterinary Use Kits

Research Use Kits

Segmentation by Service Type

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-Care Testing

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Fructosamine Test Market: Overview

Market players must focus on bringing in innovations and making their products adorable. As the test has been available since long in the area of clinical diagnosis, any significant growth rate cannot be expected unless there are any new product launches and significant improvements happen. Opportunities exist for market players to increase their market share by branding their products and improving their network with various end users. Several studies have also showed that serum fructosamine increases the risk of morbidity and mortality of cardiovascular diseases. The test is being used for several research purposes in clinical trials for the development of novel medications for diabetes.

Fructosamine Test Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America leads the Fructosamine Test market owing to greater demand for these projects, growing awareness among population and easy access to healthcare facilities. Moreover, growing diabetic population in the region will also fuel the Fructosamine Test market. North America is followed by the Western European market because of the favorable governmental support and greater focus on personal health. Japan also represents established market for Fructosamine Test services. This is followed by the market in the Asia-Pacific region with increasing access to diagnostic facilities as well as the growing healthcare services market. Latin America, followed by Middle East and Africa, will witness the lowest market share as well as growth rate during the forecast period.

Fructosamine Test Market: Key Players

Some of the service providers in the fructosamine test market include Idexx, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Abbexa Ltd,Biorbyt Ltd., Bioo Scientific Corporation, BioVision Inc., Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Henry Schein, Inc. and others.