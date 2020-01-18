Demand-Supply Scenario of Automotive Door Module Market to Remain Balanced During the Forecast Period

An automotive door module is an arrangement of a rubber-sealed carrier, onto which an array of automotive door components such as the window sliding mechanism, the wing mirror arrangement, loud speaker, wiring harness, door latch inner and outer release cable, door locks and various switches are fitted.

The various component of automotive door module include latches, lift gate switches, power lift gates, variable boot openings, composite panels, and plastic panels.

Based on the various design module of the automotive door, the global automotive door can be classified as door trim modules, structural door, door platform module and two-sided door module.

The automotive door module controls various functionalities such as latching or locking function, wing mirror movements, on mirror fitted indicator light, defroster and door indicator lamps. The automotive door module technology is advancing particularly by the increase use of automotive sensors for passenger convenience and safety. One such example is introduction of advanced trapping detection for the automotive window system. It reduces the risk of injury to the passengers by stopping the movement of the window when a body part such as finger, or hand or an arm is introduced into the window during window climbing.

The global automotive production is going through a surge particularly led by the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. The increase demand of automobiles is in turn driving the automotive door module market. Moreover the advancing automotive sensor technology and increasing application of mechatronics system in vehicle automation is expected to drive the door module market in forecasted period. The increasing prices of raw materials such as natural fiber, steel, and plastic coupled with lack of aftermarket for automotive door module is acting as one of the major challenge for the industry.

Asia Pacific is the largest market of automotive door module attributed mainly to the large scale production of passenger vehicle in China and India. It is then followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW) are fastest growing market for automotive door module and with rising demand of goods carriers and passenger car in these regions.

Some of the major companies operating in global automotive door module market include, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KGDura, Automotive Systems, LLC, Faurecia SA, Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A., Inteva Products, LLC, Kuester, and Magna International Inc.

