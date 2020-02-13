Demand of Kefir Market By Excellent Opportunities, Industry Growth, Size, Statistics Forecasts up to 2025

Global Kefir Market: Snapshot

The global kefir market is witnessing steady growth over the years on the back of increasing awareness about the health benefits of kefir. Kefir is obtained by a process of inoculating milk with kefir grains that are naturally available as a combination of yeast and bacteria in a symbiotic association.

The increasing consumption of health-benefitting foods across the global population is a general trend that has come to the fore in recent years. This, along with the demand for kefir among health conscious consumers for its essential nutrients is at the forefront driving the global kefir market. Another factor stoking growth of the global kefir market is the benefits of kefir for improving lactose intolerance.

Acting as a hindrance to the market is mental block among lactose intolerant individuals due to the lack of adequate awareness about the health benefits of kefir.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global kefir market to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2025 for the market to become worth US$2154.9 mn by the end of 2025 increasing from US$1,300 mn in 2016.

Self-proclaimed Beliefs Make Organic Kefir Leading Type Segment

In terms of type, the global kefir market has been segregated into frozen kefir, low fat content kefir, organic kefir, and Greek kefir. Organic kefir presently leads the global kefir market among other types due to its increased consumption on account of self-proclaimed beliefs among consumers about its health benefits. Organic kefir is lactose-free, gluten-free, and is composed of organic, non-GMO ingredients. However, the segment of frozen kefir is predicted to display the most rapid growth over the report’s forecast period. Frozen kefir is made of all natural ingredients with high protein and calcium content.

The global kefir market is divided into regular kefir and flavored kefir based upon flavor. The segment of regular kefir held the leading share in the market in 2016. Regular kefir due to its composition is more nutritious and has therapeutic benefits than yogurt.

On the basis of application, the global kefir market has been segregated into dietary supplements, sauces, dips, drinks and smoothies, pharmaceuticals, and others. The segment of dietary supplements accounted for the leading share in 2016 followed by drinks and smoothies.

Rising Spending on Health-benefitting Foods to Make Asia Pacific Promising Market

The key segments into which the global kefir market is divided based on geography are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In 2016, Europe, powered by the U.K and Germany, held the leading more than 50% of the overall market. The key growth driver of the region is the increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of kefir.

North America stood as a significant market after Europe in 2016. The increasing application of flavored kefir in pharmaceutical formulations is leading to the increased momentum in North America kefir market. Also, low fat kefir and dietary supplements is increasingly being consumed among obese individuals for its property to enhance metabolic activity.

In emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, rising health consciousness and increasing purchasing power has boosted the purchase of health-benefitting foods including kefir. The Asia Pacific kefir market is booming due to increasing spending on health drinks and dietary supplements in India, Japan, and China.

Some of the key players operating in the global kefir market are Lifeway Foods Inc., E.l du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hain Celestial, Archer Daniels Midland, Nestle S.A., Kerry Group, Groupe Danone, Danlac Canada INC., Döhler Group, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.