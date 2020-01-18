Demand for Water Quality Monitoring Equipment to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market

Access to safe drinking water is quintessential to sustain life and a satisfactory supply of it must be available to all. As defined by WHO safe drinking water doesn’t represent any significant risk to health over lifetime of consumption. Water quality is of prime importance owing to its ubiquitous nature including in food preparation and personal hygiene. In addition, higher quality of water is required for special purpose such as renal dialysis, medical surgeries, contact lenses and pharmaceutical operation. Water contaminants are either suspended,can be screened using physical process or are dissolved which require water treatment through chemical and other methods. Suspended impurities or solids include particles of varying size due to which there is visible turbidity in the water. Soluble impurities not evidently visible alter the properties of water and are thus are more harmful contaminant such as chemicals, microorganism and other radiological impurities tend to make water unsafe for use. Consumption of any impurities suspended or dissolved beyond capacity may lead to serious health issues and in extreme circumstance may prove fatal. Therefore it is crucial to monitor the quality of water and hence arises a strong need of Water quality monitoring equipment.

The rising consumption of water for industrial or for domestic purposes has instigated a high demand of water quality monitoring devices. A worldwide initiative launched by WHO and International organizations aims at reducing health problem throughout the globe by introducing programs focusing on hygiene, food, water and shelter. Malnutrition and scarcity of nutrients in emerging countries of Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific has raised serious concerns because of which the demand of water quality monitoring in these regions has risen significantly. The raising concern over the health in urban regions has also boosted the water quality monitoring equipment market. Not only limited to general use, water quality monitoring equipment also finds its extensive use in chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Properties such as turbidity, alkalinity, basicity and presence of other chemical in waters is of prime importance to industries to get desired chemical or product failure of which can be disastrous. Laboratories studying aquatic life employ significant use of water quality monitoring equipment. The demand for water quality monitoring equipment is anticipated to increase multifold owing to extensive need in various industries and for general purpose use. The market for water quality monitoring equipment is restrained by the price of equipment.

Water quality monitoring equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type; portable, handheld and bench-top. The market can also be classified on the basis of application; industrial, environmental, laboratory and government. By product water quality monitoring devices can be segmented on either testing or analysis.

Water Quality Monitoring equipment market can also be segmented on the basis of geography. The market can be segmented on the basis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, AEPJ, Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America and Western Europe dominate the water monitoring market in terms of demand. The high demand in these regions is attributed to high demand in industrial segment. The region is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast years. The region of Middle East and Africa, APEJ and Japan are anticipated to register the highest growth owing to rising health concern and developing industrial sector. Followed by APEJ, Latin America and Eastern Europe are expected to follow exhibiting strong growth during the forecast.

Some of the General Electric Company, LaMotte Company, In-Situ, Horiba, HACH, Honeywell International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and Shimadzu Corporation among others.